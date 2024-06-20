Satechi’s new Space Gray Qi2 15W MagSafe Car Charger mount debuts today – Here’s some hands-on impressions 

Today, Satechi is debuting its new Qi2 Wireless Car Charger. Following the launch of its Qi2 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stands, Satechi is now set to bring the new 15W charging standard to your ride with its new magnetic car mount. While it’s not the first car mount of its type out of the gate with the new Qi2 charging tech, it is the brand’s first, landing with double the power of its previous-generation offering to reliably accompany travelers on road-trips, daily commutes, and just about everything in between. Now available for purchase directly on the brand’s official site and over at Amazon, be sure to head below for more details and some early hands-on impressions.

Satechi’s new Qi2 15W Wireless Car Charger – Here’s my early hands-on impressions

As the name suggests, the new Satechi Qi2 Wireless Car Charger is just that, the brand’s latest wireless charging car mount complete with the new charging standard that delivers twice the power to your device than standard Qi devices. It comes with a 1-meter USB-C cable that neatly connects to the bottom of the charging pad on one end and to your vehicle on the other (it also ships with a 25W CLA Cigarette Light Adapter) to deliver 15W of juice to your phone.

15W wireless charging with Qi2 certification

MagSafe compatibility

Stabilizing vent clamp and magnetic connection

Includes a 3.3-foot USB-C cable and 25W Cigarette Light Adapter (CLA)

Sleek profile, a soft silicone charging puck, and sturdy hinges

Smooth Space Gray and silicone

In terms of build and form-factor. It is immediately apparent that what you’re looking at upon unboxing is a piece of Satechi gear – a Space Gray charging mount with a soft silicone covering the magnetic landing pad attached to a ball joint with a dual vent clip of sorts. It looks pretty, gets the job done, and while certainly not the heaviest and most robust metal option we have tested out, stays put even in bumpy conditions on the road (at least in my limited testing thus far over the last few days).

I guess there’s a part of me that expected the whole unit to be a little bit more rugged feeling and something with more heft to it when I first put eyes on it. But sometimes the weight on these things can lead to more aggressive bouncing with uneven road conditions, which can put more stress on both the clamp and, in turn, your vents. So it’s probably a good thing Satechi has a gone with a more lightweight design here.

The top of the Space Gray unit, which features smooth lines and a rounded form-factor, carries a soft silicone charging puck that is said to safeguard your device from scratches while also preventing the unit from developing cracks over time. The whole thing, as described above, is a magnetic one, that works nicely with my iPhone 15 Pro and the leather SANDMARC case I happened to have wrapped around it at the time.

There’s mostly subtle Satechi branding across the front of the charger, not quite subtle enough for me, but Satechi does know how to put a logo on things. I wish it was smaller, or perhaps not there at all, but it is clean typography thoughtfully placed across the unit where you won’t see it when your phone is in place anyway.

Adjustable MagSafe viewing angles

The MagSafe charging pad connects by way of a ball joint to a dual vent clip. This ball joint allows the mount to adjust to basically any useable angle smoothly, but also firmly, with one hand while the double clip – I’m calling it that but it’s really more like a single pinch clip with a second adjustable arm to help the cause and maintain a more reliable clamp to your vent wings, holds it in place. It snapped on securely and quickly within a few seconds.

Compatible with iPhone 12 through to the latest Apple handsets, the new 15W Satechi Qi2 Wireless Car Charger also works with other Qi2-enabled devices providing you have a proper magnetic case or ring in place already.

The new Satechi Qi2 Wireless Car Charger is now available for purchase at $59.99 shipped via the official site and on Amazon with Prime shipping.

While I have only had a few days to give it a run for its money, I am so far impressed with both its speedy charging action, attractive design, and overall functionality. A follow up review is on its way in the coming weeks or so to ensure it holds up in real-world conditions overtime, but it’s hard to imagine just about anything from Satechi not hitting the mark at this point.

