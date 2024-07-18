Set up, sync up, and level up your space with this 10-pack of Govee Glide Hexa Pro RGBIC light panels at $130 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Govee Glide Hexa Pro RGBIC Light Panels 10-pack for $129.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $70 off coupon. Normally fetching $200, this kit kept above $150 throughout most of 2023, with 2024 showing more promise with a drop to the $110 low in February, which we haven’t seen again since. Today it comes in as 35% markdown that lands at the third-lowest price we have tracked – just $15 above the all-time low from earlier in the year.

These light panels sport a modular design that allows you to arrange the 10 included panels in any configuration that you prefer for smart ambient multi-color lighting. They combine dynamic flowing effects and 3D-like features to provide a true visual symphony of color, with a diverse array of scene modes and millions of color combinations to choose from and/or customize – which you can do via the companion app that also gives you hands-free voice control. These panels also feature a music mode that can sync up the lights with your favorite tunes, just “choose your favorite beats and select the direction for the govee lights to flow for energetic dance parties, intense game nights, or gentle vibes for date nights.”

Amazon is also offering a discount on the newer and improved Govee Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra 10-pack for $260, after clipping the on-page $90 off coupon. The latest model from Govee, these light panels sport the same modular design as the above panels, coming with 10 units – each with 129 LED beads packed inside – offering three additional lighting modes alongside the usual 3D color illumination you expect.

Be sure to also check out our Prime Day hub that has been updated with all the continued deals leftover from the previous two-day event, like the new low on Govee’s 16.4-foot Neon Rope Lights 2 with Matter. You can find new smart device deals coming in post-Prime Day in our smart home hub as well.

Govee Glide Hexa Pro Light Panel 10-pack features:

Innovative 3D Light Panels: H6066, an upgrade from H6061, is changing the lighting game by taking your gaming decor to the next level. These LED lights combine dynamic flowing effects and eye-popping 3D for an unforgettable lighting experience. BUFF Your Battlestation with Govee lights in gaming activities.

Expressive Scenes: Find the lighting that expresses your mood or celebrates your favorite holidays such as gaming time with our diverse mix of scene modes. Change up your scenes in one tap and watch the colors naturally transition from one scene to the next.

Customize Your Home Aesthetics: Our light panels are designed for those who think outside the box with their lighting. One adapter supports up to 25 panels. Preview your gaming or holiday design on the app and start the creative process.

Visualize Your Music: With music mode, you can experience concert lighting at home. Choose your favorite beats and select the direction for the govee lights to flow for energetic dance parties, intense game nights, or gentle vibes for date nights.

Smart App & Voice Controls: Not only are our light panels intelligent, but they will make your life much easier. With Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, you can control your govee lights for gaming and holiday decor with ease.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!