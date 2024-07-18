New sleek Soundblade under-monitor sound bar with built-in sub hits best price ever at $150 ($50 off, all colors)

We are now tracking the best price ever on the new BlueAnt Soundblade. For those unfamiliar, Soundblade is combination monitor riser and desktop sound bar. We have seen desktop sound bars before, but BlueAnt takes a new, sleek approach here with a sort of shelf-style design made to rest your monitor on while upgrading your desktop audio and negating the need to clutter your work surface with speakers. Regularly $200, and now available in both black and white as well as the iMac-matching colorways, you can land one down at $149.99 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront today. This is the lowest we have ever tracked since it made its initial debut at CES 2024.

As detailed in our launch coverage, the elegant desktop audio solution lands underneath a monitor near you with 120 watts of “thundering audio and deep bass, crystal-clear dialogue, rich music, and dynamic sound effects.” Despite its slender, space-saving design, it packs in an 80mm neodymium subwoofer, a pair of neodymium drivers, dual voice coils, and single cone racetrack drivers to deliver a more cinematic experience right at your desk, be it for gaming, watching YouTube, or streaming moves.

The BlueAnt Soundblade features one-touch control on the unit alongside the included remote control to flip between sources and more – it’s rated for compatibility with PC, Mac, PS5, and PS4 and more right out of the box, but with Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, and an auxiliary hook up, the list is actually wait a bit longer than that.

BlueAnt Soundblade Under Monitor Soundbar features:

Requires Rachio WiFi Hub – Purchase a Rachio Smart Hose Timer Kit with included WiFi Hub before or in addition to this Valve-Only product

Extend your smart watering – Pair up to four Smart Hose Timer Valves per WiFi Hub

Control From Your Phone – Download the FREE Rachio App to easily manage and monitor your hose watering

Smart Rain Skips – Rachio will watch the weather for you and skip a scheduled watering if rain has occurred or is expected

Quick Run with Confidence – Start a manual Quick Run in the app or directly on the Timer by pressing the blue button

Patented Flow Monitoring – know when your hose is running or more importantly, if it’s not running when it should be

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!