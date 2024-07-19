Anker’s 27,650mAh 3-port Prime Power Bank hits one of its best prices of the year at $120

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its 27,650mAh 3-port Prime Power Bank for $119.99 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $180, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find with a solid $60 in savings. Today’s deal lands at $5 under our previous mention to deliver the lowest price we have tracked in several months, including Prime Day. Taking things up a notch from your average 10,000mAh models, this one lands in your kit with up to 250W of power, smart app control, and the ability to charge up everything from smaller tech accessories to smartphones, or even a MacBook.

Obviously there are more affordable power banks out there, that’s for sure, but Anker is taking things up a notch here from something that can give you a bit of extra juice for your phone to something that can power an entire EDC kit with a 27,650mAh battery inside – it has enough juice to power a “MacBook Pro 16-inch (M2 Pro) to 50% in just 28 minutes.”

It delivers up to 250W across the three onboard ports ports, including two USB-C and one USB-A for legacy devices. Anker says you can replenish the power bank over USB-C at 170W while delivering an option that’s far more capable than average at 99.54Wh, but still compact enough “to be taken on airplanes as carry-on baggage.”

Anker 27,650mAh 3-port Prime Power Bank features:

250W Multi-Device Fast Charging: Powered by the latest PD 3.1 technology, the power bank comes with 2 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port to deliver up to 250W of power. Boost your MacBook Pro 16″ (M2 Pro) to 50% in just 28 minutes.

Intuitive Smart App: Use the Anker app to quickly locate your power bank with sound alerts, access real-time stats, and optimize device battery life with smart charging.

Small Size, Huge Power: The power bank is the size of a soda can with a capacity of 27,650mAh and can charge a 13-inch MacBook Air (M2) 1.28 times or an iPhone 14 approximately 4.67 times. Please know that this power bank is 99.54Wh, which meets the requirements of the TSA(<100Wh) to be taken on airplanes as carry-on baggage.

