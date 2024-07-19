New low hits Aothia’s 23.6-inch PU leather desk pad at $8 with 13 colors available (Reg. $10+)

Courtesy of the official Aothia storefront at Amazon, you can now find its 23.6- by 13.7-inch PU Leather Desk Pad Protector across 13 colorways for $7.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. This new listing just landed at Amazon with a list price of $10, which is a couple bucks lower than its other similarly-sized listings, making this an even better value. You’re looking at 20% in savings here and a new low across the board for this size from all of Aothia’s product listings at Amazon. Not only will this protect your desk, it will also make it look more symetrical than it would with just a standard mouse pad. Continue reading to learn more about the specifics of this desk pad.

I’m using a slightly larger version of this desk pads right now. It’s served me well and continues to be a treat, day in and day out. The surface is super easy to wipe down and keep clean, and I love that it adds a bit of contrast to my desk while also protecting it. This specific offering spans 23.6 by 13.7 inches, has rounded corners, and is a compact option that’s great for laptops, a keyboard and mouse, and much more.

If your office is running low on outlets, be sure to scope out this 9-in-1 surge protector at just $10 Prime shipped. In addition to six AC outlets, you’ll also find two USB-A and one Type-C port. This deal not only delivers an Amazon low, but also 50% off. Finally, why not use a bit of today’s savings and make your bathroom a lot tidier with Joseph Joseph’s countertop organizer at $18?

Aothia PU Leather Desk Pad Protector features:

DESK PROTECTOR: Crafted from durable PU leather material, our desk protector shields your desk from scratches, stains, spills, heat, and scuffs. Its sleek design adds a touch of modern professionalism to your office space, serving as both a keyboard and mouse pad. Enjoy a smooth surface for writing, typing, and browsing, making it perfect for both office and home use. This essential desk accessory complements your home office setup and is suitable for use with computer accessories.

LARGE MOUSE PAD: With dimensions of 23.6 x 13.7 inches, our mouse pad provides ample space to accommodate your laptop, mouse, and keyboard. Its smooth and comfortable surface serves multifunctionally as a mouse pad, desk mat, desk blotter, and writing pad, offering versatility for various tasks. Its generous size and functionality make it an essential addition to both your office desk accessories and home office essentials.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!