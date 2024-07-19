Your tidy bathroom awaits with Joseph Joseph’s countertop organizer at $18 (Reg. $25)

Over at Amazon you can now find the Joseph Joseph EasyStore Countertop Bathroom Organizer for $17.99 Prime shipped. This organizer typically sells for $25, so you’re looking at a 28% discount or $7 off. Today’s deal also comes within striking distance of this year’s low, which was just over $17, making now about as good of a time as any to tidy things up. With the bathroom being a place that gets used around the clock by everyone, it’s worth spending a small amount of money to take what can easily become a cluttered space and give everything its own dedicated place to reside. Continue reading to learn more about this organizer.
Outfitted with a total of five compartments, you’ll have plenty of space for toothbrushes, toiletries, razors, and so much more. One of my favorite features is its non-slip base, which will certainly come in handy given how splashed water can easily make a bathroom surface quite slippery. I also love the look of it. No, it’s not made of stainless steel, but it features a sleek two-tone white and gray style that keeps the bathroom looking bright and clean.
Another discount that’s bound to come in handy around the house is this 9-in-1 5-foot surge protector with USB-A and Type-C. Believe it or not, you can pick it up for just $10 Prime shipped. This is not only 50% off, but a match of the Amazon low. And if you like the idea of outfitting your home with platform-agnostic smart lighting, be sure to check out Kasa’s Matter Smart Dimmer Switches at $18.
Joseph Joseph EasyStore Countertop Bathroom Organizer features:
- Organize your bathroom with this versatile caddy
- Features 5 compartments of varying sizes to allow storage of various toiletries and tools
- Perfect for keeping items such as moisturizers, lotions, scissors, brushes, deodorants, dental floss, razors, and makeup neat, tidy, and easy to find
- Non-slip base
