Your tidy bathroom awaits with Joseph Joseph’s countertop organizer at $18 (Reg. $25)

Over at Amazon you can now find the Joseph Joseph EasyStore Countertop Bathroom Organizer for $17.99 Prime shipped. This organizer typically sells for $25, so you’re looking at a 28% discount or $7 off. Today’s deal also comes within striking distance of this year’s low, which was just over $17, making now about as good of a time as any to tidy things up. With the bathroom being a place that gets used around the clock by everyone, it’s worth spending a small amount of money to take what can easily become a cluttered space and give everything its own dedicated place to reside. Continue reading to learn more about this organizer.

Outfitted with a total of five compartments, you’ll have plenty of space for toothbrushes, toiletries, razors, and so much more. One of my favorite features is its non-slip base, which will certainly come in handy given how splashed water can easily make a bathroom surface quite slippery. I also love the look of it. No, it’s not made of stainless steel, but it features a sleek two-tone white and gray style that keeps the bathroom looking bright and clean.

Another discount that’s bound to come in handy around the house is this 9-in-1 5-foot surge protector with USB-A and Type-C. Believe it or not, you can pick it up for just $10 Prime shipped. This is not only 50% off, but a match of the Amazon low. And if you like the idea of outfitting your home with platform-agnostic smart lighting, be sure to check out Kasa’s Matter Smart Dimmer Switches at $18.

Joseph Joseph EasyStore Countertop Bathroom Organizer features:

Organize your bathroom with this versatile caddy

Features 5 compartments of varying sizes to allow storage of various toiletries and tools

Perfect for keeping items such as moisturizers, lotions, scissors, brushes, deodorants, dental floss, razors, and makeup neat, tidy, and easy to find

Non-slip base

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!