Just $10 scores this 9-in-1 5-foot surge protector with USB-A and Type-C (Amazon low, 50% off)

Simon Walsh -
50% off $10

Over at Amazon you can now find the official TROND storefront offering Prime members its 5-foot 9-in-1 Surge Protector for $9.99 shipped. If you aren’t a Prime member, you’ll need to spend $3 more and worry about the minimum $35 spend to get free shipping. Be sure to try using code SJYNU9PL1VFT to knock 10% off, but take note that this appears to be only available to folks without Prime. This more-than-capable surge protector with 9 ports just fell from its usual $20 price tag, offering 50% off or $10 in savings. This is a match for the all-time low, making now a solid time to cash in. Head below for more details about the features this power strip offers.

Armed with a total of 9 outlets, you’ll find the distribution includes 6 AC, two 12W USB-A, and one 15W Type-C port. With the 15W USB-C port, it is a suitable solution for topping off smartphones, tablets, and even USB-C laptops or PC gaming handhelds overnight. And if you want even faster charging, the 6 AC outlets will allow you to plug in your own wall charger. Other perks include 1440J surge protection, a 5-foot power cord, and an ultra flat plug that won’t protrude from the wall.

This is far from the only charging-related deal we’ve posted lately. In fact, just a little while ago we covered Anker’s 27,650mAh 3-port Prime Power Bank at $120. This high-capacity battery takes things up a notch with an impressive maximum output of 250W across all its ports with a deal that currently takes $60 off. And if you’re interested in the very best 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stands, check out our roundup of markdowns priced from $130.

TROND 5-foot 9-in-1 Surge Protector features:

  • This surge protector flat plug features 6 widely spaced outlets and 3 USB ports (1 usb c). It allows you to easily power up to 9 devices simultaneously in your daily life, such as phones, tablets, laptops, shavers, and hair dryers.
  • This surge protector has a slim 0.39-inch flat plug, allowing easy installation behind furniture against the wall. The mountable power strip features a 45° angled flat plug to prevent blocking adjacent outlets. Additionally, its cord is only 0.15 inches thick, providing great flexibility in use.
  • The USB power strip features 3 USB ports. The total output of the USB port is 3.4A/17W. Each USB-A port is 5V/2.4A max, and each USB-C port is 5V/3A max. Enjoy the convenience of charging multiple devices simultaneously!

