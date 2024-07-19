Best Buy’s Back to School EV sale offers Segway Max G2 foldable e-scooter at return $900 (Save $400), more from $300

Best Buy is having a Back to School EV sale that is taking up to $900 off a selection of various e-scooters and e-bikes, like the Segway Ninebot Max G2 Foldable Electric KickScooter for $899.99 shipped. Usually fetching $1,300, it saw its biggest price cut before ever shipping off the Segway factory floors last year at the $800 pre-launch low. Since 2024 began, we’ve seen a mix of overtly minor discounts and occasional major ones, with May seeing the first drop to $900 during Mother’s Day sales, repeating again for 4th of July sales. Today it returns once more as a solid $400 markdown that cuts costs down to the second-lowest price we have tracked and the best price we have seen since it released.

Coming in as the successor to the wildly popular Max G30P scooter, the Max G2 model sports some notable upgrades that make it stand out from its predecessor (especially at this great price). It arrives equipped with a 450W motor (peaks at 1,000W, which can handle up to 22% inclines) alongside a 551Wh battery, hitting increased speeds of 22 MPH (up from 18 MPH) as well as extended travel ranges up to 43 miles on a single charge, twice the distance of the previous model. Its body has been given Segway’s classic folding design to make storage and transport options easier, while the four riding modes offer versatility for each individual rider – some save power to extend mileage while others shrink the mileage in favor of power and speed. It’s also been given some notable features – including smart features – like self-sealing tires and Apple Find My for added peace of mind. Head below for more.

Notable Best Buy EV discounts:

If you’re strictly looking for more e-bike options, good news – there’s two other major sales going on that are perfect opportunities to land reliable models at great rates. There’s Rad Power’s latest edition of its ongoing summer sale that is taking up to $500 off five e-bikes – and an additional promotion on one of its new models too – as well as offering up to 40% off discounts on passenger accessories. Next is Lectric’s Christmas in July sale that is taking up to $393 off its popular e-bike bundles. You can also browse our leftover Prime Day Green Deals hub to see if any active EV deals remain, or just head to our usual Green Deals hub to catch the latest discounts on eco-friendly gear as they roll in, including EVs, power stations, smart outdoor devices, and more.

Segway Max G2 Electric Kick Scooter features:

Comfortability, stability, confidenceMax G2’s front & rear suspension absorb road bumps. Self-sealing tires & Traction Control System (TCS) ensure smooth, safe rides. Double stopping power with front drum brake & rear e-brake. Glide effortlessly with Max G2’s advanced features.

First-class safety systemsA 2.1/W LED headlight turns night into day for safe riding, and the dual-purpose electronic alerts others on the road and acts as the alarm to deter theft. Turn indicators on the handlebars allow riders to make confident, sure decisions on the road.

Easy charging, fast ridingThe Max G2 e-kickscooter comes standard with a 3A fast charger, the only charger you need. With the 3 A charger, your Max G2 will fully charged and ready for adventure in only 6 hours.

4 riding modes for any moodEco, Standard, Sport, and S+ modes can be directly accessed by the intuitive LED dashboard, which also displays maintenance signals, power levels, connectivity, and more. 4 modes make the Max G2 versatile, thrilling, and sustainable.

43 mile max rangeUnleash the Segway Max G2’s impressive range up to 43 miles! Eco mode limits speed to 10 mph, conserving energy. Tested with 165lb. rider at 77°F, ensuring reliable performance. Say goodbye to range anxiety and hello to worry-free, long-distance rides!

Connectivity and convenienceStay connected with Segway Ninebot app! Monitor ride status, battery life & track your Max G2 e-kick scooter with Apple Find My. Leveraging global Find My network, iOS devices locate your Max G2 with ease.

Weight capacityThe Max G2 electric kick scooter can handle any rider weighing up to 265 lbs.

Age recommendationSuitable for children ages 14 and older

