Here’s the best post-release price yet on the new Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD at $45 (Reg. $60)

Woot is now offering the best price yet on the new Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD remake for Switch as part of its Summer Game Sale. This is a remastered edition of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, or Luigi’s Mansion 2 as it was known in Japan and elsewhere, that fetches a regular $60 price tag. It is still up at full price on Amazon and you can now score a copy down at $44.99 Prime shipped courtesy of Woot. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked since its release late last month outside of a limited offer at QVC that was only available for new account holders. Players will be exploring haunted mansions with Luigi and his ghost-hunting Poltergust 5000 once again here, just with updated visuals for Nintendo’s current-generation hardware. “Progress through diverse missions to retrieve the missing shards of the Dark Moon scattered across several distinct haunted mansions, each with their own puzzles to solve and ghosts to capture.”

