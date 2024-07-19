Here’s the best post-release price yet on the new Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD at $45 (Reg. $60)

Woot is now offering the best price yet on the new Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD remake for Switch as part of its Summer Game Sale. This is a remastered edition of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, or Luigi’s Mansion 2 as it was known in Japan and elsewhere, that fetches a regular $60 price tag. It is still up at full price on Amazon and you can now score a copy down at $44.99 Prime shipped courtesy of Woot. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked since its release late last month outside of a limited offer at QVC that was only available for new account holders. Players will be exploring haunted mansions with Luigi and his ghost-hunting Poltergust 5000 once again here, just with updated visuals for Nintendo’s current-generation hardware. “Progress through diverse missions to retrieve the missing shards of the Dark Moon scattered across several distinct haunted mansions, each with their own puzzles to solve and ghosts to capture.”
Nintendo Switch game deals
***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live
***$50 eShop gift card for $45 w/ code SSDTHLYDU858
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix $4 (Reg. $40)
- FINAL FANTASY VII $7 (Reg. $16)
- Collection of Mana$16 (Reg. $40)
- Legend of Mana$12 (Reg. $30)
- Trials of Mana $20 (Reg. $50)
- CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION$25 (Reg. $50)
- DRAGON QUEST TREASURES $30 (Reg. $60)
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER II $36 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo eShop Square Enix Summer Sale up to 50% off
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $48 (Reg. $60)
New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
***Bring home a 1TB Xbox Series X console for $450 with a $50 Best Buy gift card
Assassin’s Creed Shadows pre-order offers:
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 ($80 value) with FREE lithographs
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 with Sekiryu Character Pack
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition from $110 – play 3 days early
- Also includes Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition $140 ($160 value) – play 3 days ear
- Also includes Season Pass Shadows Displate Metal Poster
- Sonic Superstars $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Sonic Frontiers $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Lords of the Fallen $30 (Reg. $40+)
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 $56 (Reg. $70)
- System Shock (physical) $30 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
