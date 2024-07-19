Infinity’s full-body, app-controlled Riage 4D smart massage chair back at $2,999 low for today only (Save $4,000!)

Courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Infinity Riage 4D Massage Chair for $2,999 shipped in either black or brown colorways. Recently fetching $6,999, with a higher $8,499 MSRP direct from Infinity and on Amazon, this particular model of massage chairs has seen one previous discount in all of 2024 so far, when it first hit the $2,999 low in April during an identical one-day discount. Today it returns as a 57% markdown that gives you a massive $4,000 in savings and the opportunity to snag it at the best price we have tracked.

The Infinity Riage provides two levels of zero-gravity recline while also being packed with a full-body massage experience into one comprehensive package to combat muscle fatigue, stiffness in joints, and more. It features 4D rollers that massage up to down, side to side, as well as in and out – with an L-track roller that travels from your neck to your tailbone, and down into your hamstrings as well. It has built-in heat therapy for your lower back alongside foot and calf rollers to soothe your aching feet.

You’ll have 10 preset programs to choose from, while also allowing you to customize your ideal massage – all done through the full-color, menu-driven LCD remote or on your phone through the companion app. Like some of the other massage chairs we’ve covered, you won’t have to worry about body size differences for the different people in your home either, as its system automatically detects and adjusts to the unique measurements of whichever user is sitting in it. And while you relax, you’ll also be able to listen to your favorite tunes, audiobook, or podcast through its surround sound speakers that support Bluetooth connectivity. Head below to learn more.

Infinity Riage 4D Massage Chair features:

Zero GravityThe most benefit position with the least amount of pressure on your spine to get a massage in.

Lumbar heatHeat on lower back

Four wheel massage mechanismRollers run up and down your back to provide deep tissue massage.

Foot RollersFoot rollers for reflexology

Full body air bag compressionAir bags ecompass all part of the body to give ompression therapy and increase blood flow.

Adjustable massage intensityAble to increase and decrease air bag intensity.

L track massageThe rollers massage you from you neck past your tail bone and into your hamstrings

Bluetooth enabledConnect with phone or tablet to play music

Space saving technologyAllow the chair to be placed 3 inches form the wall and it will move forward to provide enough space for reclining.

4d massage mechanismthe rollers are able to massage up/down and side to side and also in and out so the user can have deep tissue or soft tissue massage.

