At $18 each, it won’t cost much to outfit your whole home with Kasa’s Matter Smart Dimmer Switches (New low)

33% off $18

Amazon is now offering the Kasa Matter Smart Dimmer Switch for $17.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $9 off coupon has been clipped. If you don’t have a Prime subscription, remember that you can dodge shipping fees when you check out with $35 or more in your cart. You’ll usually find this light switch priced at $27, but today’s deal takes a notable 33% off. Perhaps even more impressive is that this delivers a new all-time low that beats out the previous best by $2. Having personally spent around $80 per switch on HomeKit-enabled dimmer switches a few years back, this is an impressive price point (even without today’s discount) for an alternate solution that supports all the major platforms, including HomeKit. Keep on reading to find more details below.

As mentioned above, a few years ago I fully switched over to smart lighting, and whenever I could, I opted for HomeKit-ready dimmer switches. For lamps and other odd situations, I am currently relying on a mixture of Linkind bulbs (review here) and some Kasa Matter plugs for the rest. Thanks to Matter support, you’re looking at a very affordable dimmer switch that will work with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings setups. This helps ensure you don’t get locked into any specific ecosystem, which is where my smart home is, and I love it.

While Matter support is handy, some devices don’t need much interaction once they are set up. Govee’s Glide Hexa Pro RGBIC light panels are a perfect example of that. Dial things in once and you’ll be set until you decide to change up your color scheme using the Govee app. Right now you can score this 10-pack at $130, which works out to $70 in savings. And don’t forget to check out Eve’s new smart Weather Station with Matter support.

Kasa Matter Smart Dimmer Switch features:

  • Matter unifies your smart home, offering cross-platform compatibility with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings. Even offline, devices operate smoothly via LAN control. With the Multi-Admin feature, control your devices from various systems simultaneously. Simplify and streamline your smart home with Matter.
  • Adjusting the light dimming range from 1% to 100% will be a breeze for you, whether you choose to do so by moving your finger up and down, through the app, or via voice commands.
  • Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling the lights in your home with your voice via Siri, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant. Perfect for times when your hands are full or entering a dark room.

