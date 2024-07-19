Nothing’s CMF Buds with active noise-cancellation and Google Fast Pair hit $29 low

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHeadphonesNothing
Reg. $39 From $29

Update: While the orange and light gray sets have jumped up to $35, a new on-page coupon at Amazon has dropped the dark gray Nothing CMF Buds down to $29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is the lowest price we have tracked at $1 under our previous mention on the active noise-cancelling, Google Fast Pair buds. More details await in the original post below.

We have now spotted the entry-level Nothing CMF Buds down at just $30 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is a regularly $39 set of buds that will drop to the lowest price we have tracked after you clip the on-page coupon via Amazon. CMF is a Nothing sub-brand that delivers ultra-affordable gear with that similar affinity for interesting minimalist design and a touch of retro flair. 

The Nothing CMF Buds are indeed the entry-level set – you’ll need to jump up to the CMF Buds Pro 2 at $59 to score the ChatGPT integration the brand’s buds or known for, but if you’re looking for an affordable set with the Nothing aesthetic, today’s deal is worth a look. 

Having said that, they do still feature 42dB active noise cancelling action alongside Dirac HD audio, Bluetooth 5.3, an IP54 waterproof rating, and 35.5 hours of wireless playback time. The oversized 12.4mm Bio-fiber drivers Ultra Bass Technology 2.0 and five popular EQ settings to help dial in your preferred audio reproduction. The Google Fast Pair and Microsoft swift pair are nice touches as well. 

For me, the transparent ANC Nothing Ear and Ear (a) buds deliver on that truly Nothing look even more so, but I mean, it’s really hard to beat the value here at $30

Learn more about the Nothing CMF gear over at 9to5Google where we have gone hands-on with some of it. 

And if you’re not sold on this ultra-affordable set of earbuds, Amazon is offering its latest Echo Alexa Buds at just $25 right now for Prime members. 

Nothing CMF Buds features:

  • CMF by Nothing In-Ear Wireless Headphones — Bandwidth of up 2900Hz provides 42dB Active Noise Cancelling with Transparency Mode, block out the unwanted noise. The external 4 HD Mics detects ambient noise and Clear Voice Technology for crisp, clear call performance. It’s your preferred sleep earbuds
  • Clear Highs, Powerfully Pure Bass — CMF Buds bluetooth headphones oversized 12.4mm Bio-fiber drivers and Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, delivering boosted bass for everyone. We jointly tuned five popular EQ settings with Dirac to ensure an optimal sonic experience adapted to various music styles
  • Long Playtime, Fast Charging — Get 8 hours of battery life on a single charge with a case that extends it to 35.5 hours. If CMF Buds wireless earbuds are low on power, speed charge for just 10mins to get 6.5H of playtime
  • Bluetooth 5.3 and Fast Pairing — As a bluetooth earbuds, CMF bluetooth headphones earbuds support dual device connection, and Google fast pair and Microsoft swift pair with bluetooth 5.3

