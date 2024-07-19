Bring home a modern vibe with Walker Edison’s Walton Fluted TV Stand at $95 low (Reg. $169)

Amazon is now offering the Walker Edison Walton Fluted 65-inch TV Stand for $95 shipped. You’d usually need to set aside $169, so today’s deal offers up $74 in savings or 44% off, depending on how you want to look at it. Perhaps what is even more notable here is that the previous all-time low was just over $139, so today’s deal undercuts that by an impressive $44 and sets an entirely new Amazon low. This sleek TV stand will modernize your space and provide some storage space to help keep living room clutter at bay. Keep on reading to learn more about this TV stand.

Let’s be honest, a lot of TV stands out there look pretty awful, especially in this price range. Not today however, with Walker Edison shaking things up by dramatically dropping the price on this modern TV stand. It features a low, minimalist style with fluted doors that add a bit of character that you can’t typically find for a cost this low. This is highlighted even further when you factor in free shipping from Amazon. Once assembled this TV stand will measure 58 by 16 by 15.75 inches with a design that can uphold a combined 60 pounds of weight throughout.

Now if you’d like to put today’s savings towards a new TV, be sure to check out yesterday’s Hisense roundup. The headliner there is the brands latest 75-inch U8 144Hz mini-LED Google Smart TV at $650 off alongside several more sizes that kick off from $598. And if you want friends and family to keep the entertainment rolling while in the car, check out this iPad holder at just $10 Prime shipped.

Walker Edison Walton Fluted 65-inch TV Stand features:

Sleek, low profile

Minimalist, black metal hardware

Fluted-door lends a luxe look

Accommodates TVs up to 65 inches when measured diagonally (corner to corner)

Dimensions (after assembly) 16″ H x 58″ L x 15.75″ W; 57 LBS

Surface supports up to 50 lbs. and shelf supports up to 10 lbs.

Ships ready to assemble with step-by-step instructions

