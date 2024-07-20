Belkin’s 15W Qi2 BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 MagSafe charger drops to new $47.50 low (Reg. $80)

Qi2 BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 MagSafe-Wireless Charging Pad

Just after seeing four of the best premium 15W MagSafe charging stands go on sale all at the same time (details here), Amazon is now offering a deep deal on Belkin’s flat solution, the Qi2 BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 MagSafe-Wireless Charging Pad. Regularly $80, you can score one starting from $47.49 shipped via the official Amazon listings. This is 41% off and the lowest price we have tracked since release earlier this year – the white model is a couple bucks under the previous low and the black variant has fallen back to its $49.99 all-time low for the first time since a brief drop back in April. 

The upright, tree-style MagSafe chargers are a notable option for the desktop, leaving your iPhone at a better viewing angle for staying up to date on notifications, conducting video chats, and more. But that form-factor is arguably a little bit more of an eye soar on say, the family room end table, the nightstand, a hallway, entryway, and so on. And that’s where the flat vibe of the latest BoostCharge comes in. 

This one supports the new Qi2 standard to deliver the max 15W of juice to your iPhone while it’s magnetically held in place. On the other side, you’ll find a 5W Qi pad to wireless charge a set of AirPods, other wireless charging earbuds, or even a second handset. On top of that, you’ll also find a USB-C jack for wired charging of a third piece of gear. 

It ships with a  a 30W PSU and USB-C to USB-C cable included in the box. 

Belkin Qi2 BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 MagSafe-Wireless Charging Pad features:

Set your phone on this charger as you get ready and get up to 15W fast charging Qi2 for iPhone plus MagSafe compatibility — even with the case on. Plus, the 5W Qi pad charges AirPods or another device at the same time. Take advantage of further charging capability, as this pad turns into a power bank with an additional USB-C output port that allows you to safely charge a third device such as iPhone or Apple Watch at 5W.

