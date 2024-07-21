Apple’s 13-inch 2TB Wi-Fi + Cell M4 iPad Pro hits all-time low at $365 off today

If you’re looking to land a sweet high-end M4 iPad Pro, we have a deal you need to see. Amazon just dropped the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro with 2TB of storage and Wi-Fi + Cell connectivity down to $2,134.44 shipped. Regularly $2,499, that’s $364.56 off the going rate, the lowest price we have ever tracked on this configuration, and the best we can find. For further comparison, the silver 2TB model without the cellular action sells for even more right now and the Space Black variant is still sitting at its $2,099 all-time low.

At over $364 off, you’re looking at one of the deepest deals we have tracked on any M4 iPad Pro since release back in May. This time we have the “thinnest” Apple product ever released (other than the official Apple Polishing Cloth of course) with the 13-inch form-factor, Ultra Retina XDR display, LiDAR scanner, front and back 12MP cameras, Face ID, and all-day battery life.

If you’re looking to transform an iPad into an all-in-one at-home and on-the-go workstation, ditching the MacBook altogether, this is might be the best option out there at a price like this. Loaded with 5G cellular with eSIM support and the larger display, alongside the USB-C port and peripheral support (mouse, keyboard, portable SSDs, and more), you’ll be ready to go anywhere, anytime, and be able to connect it to the big screen when your back at home base.

You can still score the best price ever on the new Apple Pencil Pro and browse through the rest of the discounted pricing across the entire lineup of 11- and 13-inch M4 iPad Pro configurations right here.

M4 iPad Pro features:

The new iPad Pro is impossibly thin, featuring outrageous performance with the Apple M4 chip, a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, and superfast Wi-Fi 6E. Along with Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, it brings endless versatility, creativity, and productivity to your fingertips. Ultra Retina XDR delivers extreme brightness and contrast, exceptional color accuracy, and features advanced technologies like ProMotion, P3 wide color, and True Tone. Plus a nano-texture glass option is available in 1TB and 2TB configurations.

