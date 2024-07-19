Apple’s banger 2TB nano-texture Wi-Fi + Cell M4 iPad Pro just hit the $2,099 all-time low ($200 off)

Just after spotting a new low on the 512GB model, Amazon has now dropped the top-of-the-line 11-inch M4 iPad Pro to its best price yet. And we are talking the very top here – 2TB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro with the nano-texture glass upgrade and cellular connectivity. Regularly $2,299, you can now score the Space Black model down at $2,099 shipped. That’s $200 off and the best price we have tracked on what is arguably the very best 11-inch tablet on the planet.

Not everyone needs a 2TB iPad, we get it. And not every needs the matte nano-texture glass upgrade, also very understandable. Both for those that do, those that are seeking out the very best compact M4 iPad Pro you can buy, someone who is looking to run a powerful tablet-based computing system perhaps even without a Mac setup, today’s deal is the best yet.

After initial skepticism over the matte glass upgrade, we have certainly come around to absolutely love it after getting hands-on, especially for Apple Pencil users and digital artists of any kind – the new Apple Pencil Pro happens to have just dropped to its best price ever by the way.

Here are some helpful resources and features surrounding Apple’s nano-texture implementation on M4 iPad Pro:

And here’s the updated deal pricing across the entire lineup:

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

M4 iPad Pro features:

The new iPad Pro is impossibly thin, featuring outrageous performance with the Apple M4 chip, a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, and superfast Wi-Fi 6E. Along with Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, it brings endless versatility, creativity, and productivity to your fingertips. Ultra Retina XDR delivers extreme brightness and contrast, exceptional color accuracy, and features advanced technologies like ProMotion, P3 wide color, and True Tone. Plus a nano-texture glass option is available in 1TB and 2TB configurations.

