Score the 2024 model Moto G Power 5G with wireless charging and leather design at $250 Amazon all-time low

We are now tracking the first significant deal on the already affordable 2024 edition Moto G Power 5G Android smartphone at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this one debuted this past spring and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in both the Midnight Blue and Lilac colroways. This is the Power edition that includes wireless charging that makes for a solid low-cost Android handset, be it as a spare, something for the kids, or even just for folks not bothered by the pricey high-tech models out there.

As you’ll know from our launch coverage, the new wireless charging feature here joins a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display alongside Dolby Atmos audio support to deliver “multidimensional stereo sound.” Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 with an octa-core processor and a 5,000mAh battery, the Moto G Power lands with a 50MP camera system featuring Optical Image Stabilization and one of my personal favorite aspects of the physical design, the “soft, fingerprint-resistant back cover made from vegan leather.”

If you prefer to go with the Google handsets instead, we are tracking a solid deal on its latest and most affordable model with the Pixel 8a now sitting down at the $449 Amazon low alongside deals on the higher-end series 8 models as well. Scope out the details right here.

Moto G Power 5G features:

6.7″ FHD+ 120Hz display and Dolby Atmos. Upgrade your entertainment with an incredibly sharp, fluid display backed by multidimensional stereo sound.

50MP camera system with OIS. Capture sharper low-light photos with an unshakable camera system featuring Optical Image Stabilization.

Unbelievable battery life and fast recharging. Work and play nonstop with a long-lasting 5000mAh battery, then fuel up with 30W TurboPower charging.

Superfast 5G performance. Make the most of 5G speed with the MediaTek Dimensity 7020, an octa-core processor with frequencies up to 2.2GHz.

Tons of built-in ultrafast storage. Enjoy plenty of room for photos, movies, songs, and apps—and add up to 1TB with a microSD card.

