Score a mid-tier 256GB M2 iPad Air at $129 off today, 13-inch model now down at $770

Apple’s new M2 iPad Air somehow found a way to (mostly) side-step the Prime day price drops, but we just spotted a big-time deal on the blue 13-inch 256GB model at $769.99 shipped. The larger 13-inch M2 Airs start at $799 if you buy the 256GB model right from Apple ($738 all-time low on Amazon right now), but Amazon just knocked $129 off the 256GB model to deliver one of the lowest prices we have tracked since release – that’s just $32 more than the 128GB’s all-time low. And for all intents and purposes, this is a the best price ever – it dropped to $749 for a few hours in the middle of the night at the beginning of the month during a time when just about no one could have even noticed (it might even have been a price mistake to honest). Either way, you’re looking at the best price on the mid-range 13-incher Air out there.

The same goes here as it has since the launch of the iPads (and really even before that), you either save some cash with the lower storage configurations, or the pay Apple tax for the added space. I certainly don’t blame you for holding out (or splurging) on the 512GB+ models, but to score one of the those right now you’ll have to pay well over $1,000 or more. And you can always the USB-C port to supplement your storage with external drives.

Today’s deal is indeed only live on the blue variant – the other colors are starting at $839 right now, but if you’re into what some might consider Apple’s color of choice (it is the one it has been marketing the new Air with), now’s your chance to land the new M2-powered tablet with the landscape 12MP camera, Wi-Fi 6E, all-day battery life, and the Liquid Retina display.

Folks still on the fence on which model to get – here’s all of the best deals on the new M4 iPad Pro – can scope out the resources below to help the cause:

Apple M2 iPad Air features:

iPad Air is powerful, versatile, and comes in a choice of two sizes. Featuring a stunning Liquid Retina display and the amazing performance of the M2 chip, along with Touch ID, advanced cameras, superfast Wi-Fi 6E, and a USB-C connector. Plus powerful productivity features in iPadOS and next-generation Apple Pencil Pro experience. The gorgeous Liquid Retina display features advanced technologies like P3 wide color, True Tone, and ultralow reflectivity, which make everything look stunning.

