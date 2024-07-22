Apple’s most affordable 13-inch M4 iPad Pro now at best prices yet from $1,198, or Cell model at $1,389 ($110 off)

13-inch 256GB M4 iPad Pro

While most of the big-time Prime Day deals on Apple’s new M4 iPad Pro focused in on the 11-inch model, we are starting to see some solid offers on the 13-inch variant. This past weekend saw the high-end 13-inch 2TB Wi-Fi + Cell M4 iPad Pro  drop $365 to deliver a new all-time low, and this morning we are tracking a deal on a more accessible Wi-Fi + Cell, in fact the most affordable of the 13-inchers. Amazon is now offering the 13-inch 256GB M4 iPad Pro with the cellular action starting from $1,389 shipped in Space Black. That’s a straight $110 price drop from the usual $1,499 and the lowest price we can find. This the best price we have tracked on the Wi-Fi + Cell model, just note you can score a $100 price drop on the Wi-Fi only model as well starting at $1,189

While for some, the entry-level 256GB storage on this model might not be a enough, others might favor the savings and cellular connection while relying on external storage options made possible by the USB-C jack. While I personally might prefer to jump up to the 512GB, the Wi-Fi + Cell will cost you an extra $185 right now at best. 

Deals on the cellular models have been harder to come by, generally landing with much lighter discounts than we are featuring here today before you get into the more pricey 1TB and 2TB configurations. But for folks who had a different option in mind altogether, we have now updated the pricing on the rest of the lineup down below:

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

M4 iPad Pro features:

The new iPad Pro is impossibly thin, featuring outrageous performance with the Apple M4 chip, a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, and superfast Wi-Fi 6E. Along with Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, it brings endless versatility, creativity, and productivity to your fingertips. Ultra Retina XDR delivers extreme brightness and contrast, exceptional color accuracy, and features advanced technologies like ProMotion, P3 wide color, and True Tone. Plus a nano-texture glass option is available in 1TB and 2TB configurations.

