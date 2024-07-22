Dock your Steam Deck, ROG Ally X, more on Anker’s new 6-in-1 USB-C hub with 4K HDMI down at $39

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its 6-in-1 USB-C Docking Station for gaming handhelds down at $39.09 shipped. This relatively new release landed on Amazon for the first time back in the early spring and it has now returned to the lowest price we have tracked since. This is the second chance we have tracked to score a deal, with today’s 15% discount matching the lowest we have seen yet. Ready to stow your handheld in a neat and tidy hub station, you can also use it to link your machine up with the big-screen or any other display with an HDMI port.

You’re looking at a 6-in-1 USB-C Docking Station specifically made by Anker for handheld gaming consoles like for Steam Deck, ROG Ally (the new Ally X is now shipping!), and other portable rigs. The idea here is to allow gamers to “connect, charge, and play without limits” by way of a 100W Power Delivery port for faster charging action alongside a 4K HDMI output, a 1Gb/s Ethernet port, and a pair of USB-A ports with one USB-C port running at 5Gb/s.

The 4K at 60Hz resolutions via the HDMI port (the USB-C port doesn’t support screen mirroring) are at the ready, while the USB jacks can also be great for adding some mice and keyboard action to the setup in order to enhance the big screen experience.

As we touched on above the new ASUS ROG Ally X has left the pre-order phase and is now shipping with one of the most powerful batteries in the handheld space right now. Everything you need to know about this one is waiting right here and be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for more.

Anker 6-in-1 Steam Deck USB-C hub features:

6-in-1 USB-C Hub: Connect, charge, and play without limits thanks to a 100W PD-IN port for fast charging, a 4K HDMI output, a 1Gbps Ethernet port, two USB-A ports at 5Gbps each, and one USB-C port at 5Gbps.

See Every Detail: The 4K@60Hz HDMI port brings your games to life with stunning resolution and crystal-clear imagery.(Note: The USB-C data port does not support screen mirroring.)

Ultra-Speed Ethernet: Dominate online play with lightning-fast 1,000 Mbps Ethernet, where every millisecond counts.

Unlimited Connections: Maximize your gameplay with versatile USB ports, offering 5Gbps speed for mice, keyboards, game controllers, and more.

What You Get: Anker USB-C Hub (6-in-1, For Handheld Game Console), 8.66-inch (220 mm) built-in USB C cable

