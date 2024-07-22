LEGO brings back the D&D Mimic Dice Box GWP for limited time with purchase of Red Dragon’s Tale set

With LEGO’s Insiders’ Days sale officially over, everyone’s favorite brick-building company has just temporarily brought back its popular LEGO D&D Mimic Dice Box GWP (gift with purchase) for LEGO Insiders who purchase the extensive Ideas 21348 Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale set that first released back at the start of April. There’s also the added bonus of receiving an additional GWP set on top of the Mimic build too, so long as you make your purchase before the cut off date, which we detail below.

I laugh, you laugh, the dice box laughs – roll initiative!

As any TTRPG (tabletop role playing game) player or fantasy nerd will tell you (and I am certainly one), Mimics are as famous within the world of Dungeons and Dragons as they are annoying/hilarious to encounter. Able to “mimic” everyday objects like doors, tables, chairs, books, etc. – these shapeshifters are most recognizable as the iconic treasure box fake-outs. As you go to open it in-game to score some sweet loot, you find yourself suddenly stuck as its morphs into the gaping maw most folks are familiar with and begins to chomp away at you.

LEGO Insiders will be eligible to receive the LEGO D&D Mimic Dice Box GWP from today, July 22 to July 28 when purchasing the Ideas 21348 Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale set that is listed for $359.99 shipped. You can get a full rundown of what to expect from this build in our earlier coverage of its release here, or down below in some of the included images.

Like we said before, you’ll receive an additional GWP build in the form of Insiders’ Days’ 40692 Candy Store, which has had its offer extended to July 31 for purchases of $200 or more.

Despite it being a small GWP build, there’s some truly amazing brick work here to capture the revealed form of the Mimic, complete with the multiple eyes and a hinged tongue that truly makes me uncomfortable as I imagine it dripping with saliva. It sells for surprisingly high prices on the secondary market, often falling somewhere between $65 and $90+ despite its simplicity when compared to the intricacies of the Red Dragon’s Tale set. It still a fun little build either way, and as a long-time D&D player and Game Master, both sets have a special place in my heart.

This is also a nice return ahead of the upcoming releases of the LEGO Dungeons & Dragons Minifigure series that are slated to drop in September 2024, keeping excitement abuzz before then in typical LEGO fashion.

