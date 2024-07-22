Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth $55, Prince of Persia $25, Wo Long $25, more

Best Buy has now launched a notable Great Summer Sale with a solid collection of console game deals headlined by a series of Square Enix titles. One that caught our eye is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on PS5 at $54.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is back up at full price on Amazon where it has never gone for less. You’re looking at the next part of Square’s epic remake of the beloved Final Fantasy VII – it is both a continuation of the first part and, in some ways, a standalone experience of its own that sets Cloud and the gang out into the open world. It continues with the gorgeous ground-up visuals and more action-focused combat system as your party journey’s towards The Forgotten Capital. Browse through the rest of the Best Buy Great Summer Sale game deals here and head below for more.
Nintendo Switch game deals
***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live
- Octopath Traveler II $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix $4 (Reg. $40)
- FINAL FANTASY VII $7 (Reg. $16)
- Collection of Mana$16 (Reg. $40)
- Legend of Mana$12 (Reg. $30)
- Trials of Mana $20 (Reg. $50)
- CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION$25 (Reg. $50)
- DRAGON QUEST TREASURES $30 (Reg. $60)
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER II $36 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo eShop Square Enix Summer Sale up to 50% off
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $48 (Reg. $60)
New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
Assassin’s Creed Shadows pre-order offers:
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 ($80 value) with FREE lithographs
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 with Sekiryu Character Pack
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition from $110 – play 3 days early
- Also includes Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition $140 ($160 value) – play 3 days ear
- Also includes Season Pass Shadows Displate Metal Poster
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy XVI $30 (Reg. $50)
- Octopath Traveler II $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Skull and Bones Limited Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- South Park: Snow Day $15 (Reg. $30)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty $25 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage PS4 $15 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Superstars $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Sonic Frontiers $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Lords of the Fallen $30 (Reg. $40+)
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 $56 (Reg. $70)
- System Shock (physical) $30 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
