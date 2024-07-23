Say goodbye to chaotic cords with an 80-pack of 6-inch reusable cable ties at $5.50 (Save 23%)

Over at Amazon you can currently find the official OneLeaf storefront offering an 80-pack of its 6-inch Reusable Cable Ties for $5.41 Prime shipped once the on-page 5% off coupon has been clipped. If you aren’t a Prime member, you’ll need to check out with at least $35 in your cart to score free shipping. Usually priced at $7, today’s deal takes 23% off, marking one of the largest discounts to date. In fact, it comes within $0.50 of the all-time low that clocked it at $5. These are great to have around the house and can be used over and over again each and every time your setup changes. Learn more down below.

If messy cables drive you nuts, join the club. I’m always looking for ways to tame ugly cords and make them disappear. With these cable ties you’ll be able to do that time and time again thanks to a reusable design. I’ve been using this type of method to tidy things up around my home and office for about a decade and can personally attest to the fact that they last forever and make it a cinch to tidy up cable drawers, your desk, a nightstand, and much more.

Power cables are a necessary evil, but there are nicer-than-average ways to get all your gear up and running. For instance, this 7-in-1 Anker USB-C power strip with 3 AC outlets looks great and is down to $36 right now. You can also snag Anker’s 8-outlet 12-in-1 USB-C power strip for a $32 low alongside more solutions from other brands we trust with prices that kick off from $13.

OneLeaf 6-inch Reusable Cable Tie features:

WIRE ORGANIZER SELF FASTENING TIES – Get cord organized fast with these simple to use, self-fastening cable ties that will keep cords and wires contain and store safely and neatly. No more tangling cords.

CABLE MANAGEMENT – These reusable cable ties are ideal tools for cord organization, wire management, and securing scattered cords out of the way. Great for computer cords, audio cables, TV cords, electronics cords, etc.

Durability AND NO PEEL OFF – Strong, trusted, and used by thousands of customers across the globe. Unlike other cheaply-made cable ties that hook easily peel apart from fabric, our cable ties that use advanced engineering are completely free of this problem.

