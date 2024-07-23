Add LG’s 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor with webOS and Ergo Stand to your setup for $283 Amazon low ($117 off)

Amazon is now offering the best price we have tracked for LG’s 32-inch 4K MyView Smart Monitor at $283 shipped. This particular monitor has been fetching close to $400 for the last few months, but today’s deal drops it $17 below its previous all-time low of $300 to mark the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon with a $117 discount. The same model is currently fetching full $500 on LG’s online store.

This LG monitor features a 32-inch UHD 4K display that covers 90% of the DCI-P3 color space. It’s a 16:9 panel that offers good viewing angles and 5ms response time, and it’s fit to be used for both productivity and creative workloads. As one of LG’s Smart Monitors, this display comes with the brand’s webOS software pre-installed, and it comes with a variety of apps to serve your movies, TV shows, and other content. The variant that’s discounted right now comes with an ergo stand that “offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend/retract, swivel, pivot, height, and tilt.”

This $117 discount on LG’s Smart Monitor comes hot on the heels of the deal that fetches you a FREE Samsung M7 4K Smart Monitor with Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ laptop. If you’re looking for more alternatives, then you can also check out Samsung’s Black Friday in July deal that knocks up to $300 off its Smart Monitors starting from $220.

LG 32-inch 4K MyView Smart Monitor features:

Stunning Image Quality in 4K Display – The 32-inch UHD 4K (3840×2160) display reproduces clear images and precise colors with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).Aspect ratio:16:9.Viewing Angle:178.0 degrees.Response time:5.0 milliseconds.Specific uses for product – Business, personal

Set Up Profiles for Your Taste – Thanks to webOS22 you can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps.

Features for Smart Usage – You can check and control the status of the appliances in your home with ThinQ Home Dashboard.

Be Sleek and More Ergonomic – Ergo stand offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend/retract, swivel, pivot, height, and tilt.

