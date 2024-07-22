8Bitdo’s NES edition PC/Android keyboard with Super Buttons back down at $70 low (30% off)

Update: This deal is live once again. Updated details below in original post.

While we have seen some particularly notable deals on the Famicom version, Woot is now offering the NES edition 8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard with included Super Buttons down at $69.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This one carries a regular price at $100 and is now seeing a solid 30% price drop via Woot. Currently up at $90 on Amazon where it has never dropped below $83.50, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find, matching the best we have seen on the Famicom edition, and the lowest price we have tracked for the NES model. Directly inspired by the classic and beloved Nintendo Entertainment System, this is 8Bitdo’s PC and Android-compatible love letter to vintage Nintendo gaming fans. Be sure to check out the new Commodore 64 version that is now up for pre-order and then head below for more details.

Alongside the epic Nintendo design here, you’re essentially looking at 8Bitdo’s PC and Android gaming keyboard. It comes with modern amenities for PC, Mac, and Android users, including an 87-key layout with Kailh Box V2 White switches and dye-sub PBT keycaps. One standout highlight of these 8Bitdo decks are those oversized Super Buttons – they come in the box for the price of entry here. These programmable buttons can be used to supplement your control options – “map anything to the Super Buttons instantly without using software”.” – and, frankly, just look awesome at your battlestation.

More of the latest from 8Bitdo:

8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard features:

Inspired by the classics. Compatible with Windows 10(1903) or above, and Android 9.0 or above.

Connnect via Bluetooth, wireless 2.4G, or wired.

87-key layout. Kailh Box Switch V2 White. Dye-sub PBT keycaps.

Top mount style. Hot-swappable PCB. Support n-key rollover.

Dual Super Buttons – offer large, programmable keys. Map anything to the Super Buttons instantly without using software.

Classic power status LED, with independent control panel.

Supports 8BitDo Ultimate Software V2 for custom keyboard mapping. (Release in September 2023)

