Belkin’s latest 15W Qi2 Collapsible MagSafe charging stand is desk and travel-ready at $48 Amazon low

We have been tracking some notable deals on Belkin’s Qi2 charging gear as of late, and Amazon just knocked its latest BoostCharge ProConvertible Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand down to $47.99 shipped in black. Regularly $60, this is a straight up 20% price drop and the first notable deal we have tracked on Amazon since it landed there earlier this year. Complete with 15W Qi2 charging action, it delivers the max amount of power to iPhone in a more compact and collapsible charging stand form-factor.

There are some notable deals live on the brand’s 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 models that can charge your entire Apple kit and then some right now:

Belkin’s Qi2 2-in-1 BoostCharge Pro MagSafe charger drops to $104

Belkin Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger down at $127.50

But for folks looking for a cleaner, more simple and compact solution, today’s deal on the collapsible BoostCharge Pro is worth look. Not only is it going to deliver 15W of juice via its MagSafe landing pad, but the whole thing can convert from an upright, heads-up model (also great for video calls) down to a flat solution – it can also charge AirPods. Because of this, it also makes for a notable travel companion as well.

When upright, the MagSafe pad supports multiple viewing angles (StandBy mode included) and it ships with a 20-watt power supply alongside a solid 2-year warranty.

Belkin BoostCharge ProConvertible charging stand features:

Conveniently place your phone on the magnetic charging pad/stand to fast charge your iPhone or Qi2 compatible device up to 15W. With Qi2, you get adaptive charging for more speed and safety features! Transform this charging pad to a stand depending on your need, having your phone upright while FaceTiming or watching videos or converting back to pad mode when you want to charge without distraction. Support both landscape and portrait mode as you tilt your stand to your preferred angle. This BoostCharge Pro convertible charging stand supports a 0°–75° view angle and 0°–70° stand angle for easy viewing.

