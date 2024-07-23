Today’s best game deals: Mario Sparks of Hope $18, Mega Man 11 $10, Spider-Man Remastered 50% off, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
Mario! $18
Mario + Rabbids- Sparks of Hope

Amazon is now offering Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope down at just $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is a regularly $60 title, but these days it sells for closer to $20 and $30. Scoring a copy at under $20 though, that’s a deal. Only once have we seen it go for any less, and now’s your chance to shore up your Mario Switch game collection at one of the lowest prices yet. We loved our time with the latest entry in the crossover Mario x Rabbits series – new gameplay mechanics, new boss battles, and just a generally better experience than the original overall. Jump in while the price is right so you can “rescue the uncanny Sparks throughout the galaxy” at a discount. Head below for more of today’s best game deals. 

Nintendo Switch game deals

***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live

New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders

  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Assassin’s Creed Shadows pre-order offers:

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 ($80 value) with FREE lithographs
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 with Sekiryu Character Pack
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition from $110 – play 3 days early
    • Also includes Season Pass
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition $140 ($160 value) – play 3 days ear
    • Also includes Season Pass Shadows Displate Metal Poster

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Say goodbye to chaotic cords with an 80-pack of 6-inch ...
Today’s iOS game and app deals: Stillness of the ...
This 7-in-1 Anker USB-C power strip with 3 AC outlets i...
New UGREEN rotating MagSafe desk stand almost returns t...
Backcountry Mid-Summer Sale offers up to 50% off new ma...
Get a 1-year Costco Gold Star Membership + $40 Digital ...
New OnePlus Pad 2 pre-orders now $50 off + bonus $50 tr...
Alienware’s new Pro Wireless 75% mechanical gaming ke...
Load more...
Show More Comments