Today’s best game deals: Mario Sparks of Hope $18, Mega Man 11 $10, Spider-Man Remastered 50% off, more

Amazon is now offering Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope down at just $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is a regularly $60 title, but these days it sells for closer to $20 and $30. Scoring a copy at under $20 though, that’s a deal. Only once have we seen it go for any less, and now’s your chance to shore up your Mario Switch game collection at one of the lowest prices yet. We loved our time with the latest entry in the crossover Mario x Rabbits series – new gameplay mechanics, new boss battles, and just a generally better experience than the original overall. Jump in while the price is right so you can “rescue the uncanny Sparks throughout the galaxy” at a discount. Head below for more of today’s best game deals.

Nintendo Switch game deals

New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders

Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60

Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60

Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Assassin’s Creed Shadows pre-order offers:

Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 ($80 value) with FREE lithographs

($80 value) with lithographs Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 with Sekiryu Character Pack

with Sekiryu Character Pack Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition from $110 – play 3 days early Also includes Season Pass

– play 3 days early Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition $140 ($160 value) – play 3 days ear Also includes Season Pass Shadows Displate Metal Poster

($160 value) – play 3 days ear

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!