Today’s best game deals: Mario Sparks of Hope $18, Mega Man 11 $10, Spider-Man Remastered 50% off, more

Amazon is now offering Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope down at just $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is a regularly $60 title, but these days it sells for closer to $20 and $30. Scoring a copy at under $20 though, that’s a deal. Only once have we seen it go for any less, and now’s your chance to shore up your Mario Switch game collection at one of the lowest prices yet. We loved our time with the latest entry in the crossover Mario x Rabbits series – new gameplay mechanics, new boss battles, and just a generally better experience than the original overall. Jump in while the price is right so you can “rescue the uncanny Sparks throughout the galaxy” at a discount. Head below for more of today’s best game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live
- Mega Man 11 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection eShop$8 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $10 (Reg. $30)
- Eastward eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Super Mario RPG $39 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler II $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix $4 (Reg. $40)
- FINAL FANTASY VII $7 (Reg. $16)
- Collection of Mana $16 (Reg. $40)
- Legend of Mana $12 (Reg. $30)
- Trials of Mana $20 (Reg. $50)
- CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION $25 (Reg. $50)
- DRAGON QUEST TREASURES $30 (Reg. $60)
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER II $36 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo eShop Square Enix Summer Sale up to 50% off
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $48 (Reg. $60)
New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
Assassin’s Creed Shadows pre-order offers:
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 ($80 value) with FREE lithographs
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 with Sekiryu Character Pack
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition from $110 – play 3 days early
- Also includes Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition $140 ($160 value) – play 3 days ear
- Also includes Season Pass Shadows Displate Metal Poster
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered $25 (Reg. $50)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on PS5 $55 (Reg. $70)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy XVI $30 (Reg. $50)
- Octopath Traveler II $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Skull and Bones Limited Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- South Park: Snow Day $15 (Reg. $30)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty $25 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage PS4 $15 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Superstars $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Sonic Frontiers $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Lords of the Fallen $30 (Reg. $40+)
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 $56 (Reg. $70)
- System Shock (physical) $30 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
