Xbox just announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is landing on Game Pass tomorrow

We all know Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is set to take center stage this fall on October 25 – check out the latest gameplay showcase here, but the official Xbox Wire just announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is coming to Game Pass on July 24, that’s tomorrow. To get gamers ready for the latest installment in the series, Xbox has now announced COD MW3 will be making its way to Game Pass for Console, PC Game Pass, and Game Pass Ultimate in less than 24 hours time.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III lands on Game Pass

The Game Pass edition of the title, if you will, includes the “high-octane” single player campaign as well as the multiplayer action and the “the series’ first open world Zombies experience.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was developed by Sledgehammer Games and initially debuted in 2023. It immediately follows the events of Captain Price, Ghost, and the rest of Task Force 141 in Modern Warfare II as the squad attempts to “hunt for ultranationalist Vladimir Makarov, taking them across the world in this gripping single player campaign. I won’t spoil it for you here, but the events that take place will have lasting consequences in the Modern Warfare universe.”

All of the classic maps from the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2009) are included in the multiplayer here alongside the large-scale Invasion and Ground War maps as well as “four seasons’ worth of post-launch maps and updates.”

Here’s what Xbox had to say about the zombie mode as part of today’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Game Pass announcement:

In this co-op PvE extraction mode, you and your squad drop into the outskirts of an infested Urzikstan as a part of Operation: Deadbolt. As you complete contracts, raid strongholds and venture further into the map, the zombies you encounter will grow stronger and more relentless. The best loot and darkest secrets hide in these higher-tier areas, but you will still need to safely exfiltrate if you hope to keep your gear and fight another day. Luckily, you’ll have access to many classic Zombies upgrades including Perk-a-Colas, Ammo-Mods, the Pack-a-Punch machine and (if you’re lucky) the powerful and infamous Wonder Weapons.

