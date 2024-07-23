Explore the vast depths of our planet with LEGO’s Deep-Sea Submarine set at new $83 low (Reg. $110)

Amazon is offering the LEGO City Deep-Sea Explorer Submarine for $82.60 shipped. Down from its usual $110 price tag, this particular building set has seen few Amazon discounts, with most of the ones we’ve seen only dropping to $94 at best – and often at other third-party sites. Today’s deal is an unexpected 25% markdown that takes $27 off the price tag and carves out a new all-time low as far as we’ve tracked on Amazon and beyond. Keep in mind that this is a Lightning deal, with 69% of sets already having been claimed, so it might not last long.

Stacking up to 842 pieces, this underwater kit was one of four sets that were designed after a partnership with National Geographic, giving builders a deeper dive into nautical exploration. You’ll be getting all you need to build up and stage your own under-sea adventures, with a detailed submarine, drone, and diving suit complete with some shipwreck scenery to explore. You’ll get six explorer minifigures alongside some extra set dressing or characters (depending on how you view them) in the form of a skeleton, three sharks, two jellyfish, and four cute little fish figures. There’s even some fun functionality added to it – the shipwreck scene specifically gives two of the sharks circling action with a surprise pop-out mechanism for the third shark.

There’s plenty of excitement building up with next month’s big wave of new set releases, with plenty of coverage in our LEGO hub to keep you busy in the meantime. Some recent and notable news though, is the big reveal of four LEGO Fortnite sets that have been anticipated for years now, as well as the return of the D&D Mimic Dice Box GWP set that you’ll get alongside the D&D: Red Dragon’s Tale set. LEGO’s epic The Force of Creativity Star Wars collector’s book has also begun shipping too – giving fans a 312-page illustrated book that spans the last 25 years of LEGO Star Wars history, with plenty of exclusive in-depth, behind-the-scenes stories of the ever-evolving brand/theme that has become quite the staple of modern kits.

LEGO City Deep-Sea Explorer Submarine features:

Ocean exploration playset – The LEGO City Deep-Sea Explorer Submarine toy (60379) is loaded with equipment and features for staging exciting underwater exploration adventures

What’s in the box? – All kids need to build a deep-sea submarine, drone, diving suit, shipwreck setting and 6 explorer minifigures, plus 1 skeleton, 3 shark, 2 jellyfish and 4 fish figures

Fun functions add to the play – The toy shipwreck setting features 2 circling sharks and a shark-surprise function

A summer treat for fans of imaginative play – Makes a fun birthday, holiday or any-day gift for budding explorers ages 7-10

Dimensions – The Explorer Submarine measures over 4.5 in. (11 cm) high, 12 in. (31 cm) long and 6.5 in. (17 cm) wide

