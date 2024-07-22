LEGO’s epic The Force of Creativity Star Wars collector’s book begins shipping ahead of next month’s releases

I’m sure all of you, like us here at 9to5Toys, are getting more and more excited as the days get closer to August and its massive release of upcoming LEGO building sets, which we have been extensively covering for months now. The majority of these new builds set to launch are Star Wars additions, like the 75389 The Dark Falcon and 75393 TIE Fighter and X-Wing Mash-up sets or the LEGO 75398 C-3PO figure. Well, today, everyone’s favorite brick-building company has also officially started shipping out the The Force of Creativity coffee-table book ahead of next month’s launch extravaganza, and we’re here to bring you a quick rundown on what to expect.
May the Force be with you, always
In celebration of the 25th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars building sets, you can now get in-depth, behind-the-scenes stories of the ever-evolving brand/theme that has become quite the staple of modern kits. Within this 312-page illustrated book, you’ll find interviews with over 50 insiders at the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm, as well as unseen development art, character designs, and so much more documenting the creation of the first set and running through to the present day.
The deluxe collectible book arrives in a slipcase with an exclusive “time capsule,” of sorts – memorabilia, art prints, facsimilies, new building instructions on old kits, and even surprise gems like a cardstock replica of the incredibly rare 1999 Toy Fair invitation box that kicked off the start of the out-of-this world epic adventure. It certainly makes a wonderful addition to your personal library/coffee table or as a gift for your fellow fans. You can grab the The Force of Creativity for $149.99 shipped today, and be sure to check out some of the book’s pages below.
