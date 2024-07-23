Govee’s 2024 smart Matter Floor Lamp 2 now down at $120 shipped, more from $70 (Up to 30% off)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its 2024 smart Floor Lamp 2 with Matter down at $119.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $150, we have have only seen a few price drops since its debut back in April and now folks are getting another solid chance to save on the multi smart home platform lighting solution. There was a very brief deal for a touch less once, but this is otherwise the best we have tracked at $10 under the launch offer.

The Govee Matter smart Floor Lamp 2 lands with Matter for the first time, designed to play nice with your other Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings Matter gear. This LED floor lamp offers voice control and smart dimming capabilities by way of Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant alongside customizable lighting effects and color options – this time it even has an illuminated base and even more vibrant brightness levels than previous models. Get a closer look right here.

If you’re not interested in the Matter tech here, some of the brand’s other smart lamps with very similar form-factors will likely do the trick, and for less cash:

Govee Matter smart Floor Lamp 2 features:

Upgraded Modern Design: This 60-inch lamp body lights up a larger area, while the floor lamp base’s lighting effects infuse vibrancy. Customize the floor lamp post and base separately in a variety of colors and gradients, for elegant personalized lighting.

RGBICWW Technology and Brightness: Enjoy multi-color displays, 1725lm brightness (higher than previous models), and adjustable 2200k-6500k warm/cool whites. This RGBIC floor lamp caters to diverse daily lighting needs like reading, working and relaxing.

Smart Voice Control: This Matter-supported LED floor lamp offers voice control and smart dimming capabilities. Effortlessly create a comfortable atmosphere and immerse yourself in the convenience of home automation via Homekit, Alexa and Google Assistant.

Vibrant Lighting Options: With Govee Home App, discover a range of lighting choices with 80+ preset scene modes and user-customizable DIY modes. Easily switch up your space’s ambiance with effects such as Sunset, Night Light, Rainbow, and Mother’s Day.

