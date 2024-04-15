Govee debuts new upgraded smart Floor Lamp 2 with Matter, illuminated base, and more

Just after the debut of its new smart Neon Rope Light 2 with Matter, Govee is expanding its lineup of intelligent floor lamps today with the new Floor Lamp 2. Delivering a similar sleek and modernist form-factor as the previous-generation models, Govee is introducing an upgraded feature set compared to the previous “best-selling” Lyra alongside Matter support to better integrate with the rest of your smart home. Now available for purchase, you can get a complete breakdown of the new Govee Floor Lamp 2 below.

Govee’s new Floor Lamp 2 with Matter has arrived

Pulling from the tall, slender looks of the previous Lyra models, the Govee Floor Lamp 2 features more light beads and an improved design as well as brighter illumination and wider coverage for larger spaces, from what the brand tells us.

Complete with segmented smart lighting spanning the entire 60-inch length of the lamp, this time around Govee is introducing some illumination in the base of the stand as well.

This Wi-Fi LED corner floor lamp is Matter-compatible for hands-free convenience. Additionally, enjoy adjustable 2200k-6500k warm and cool white temperatures, music modes, preset lighting scenes, DIY customization, and smart group control via Govee DreamView.

The RGBICWW features a 1725 lumen brightness, adjustable warm/cool whites, and millions of multi-color options. Users can “customize the floor lamp post and base separately in a variety of colors and gradients, for elegant personalized lighting.” From within the Govee Home app, there are 80+ selectable preset color combination options for one touch vibes (Sunset, Night Light, Rainbow, Mother’s Day, and more), but you can also fine tune your selection of colors all the way up the length of the lamp and in the base, alongside the ability to tweak music synching options and “connect up to 10 Govee lights within a 30m range and sync music lighting effects together.”

The real star of the show, outside of the new base lighting, is Matter. The Matter-supported LED floor lamp offers voice control and smart dimming capabilities as well as integrating with the rest of your supported gear for a more unified home automation setup via Homekit, Alexa and Google Assistant.

We are also told a higher-end, and likely more expensive, Floor Lamp Pro will be making its debut today as well, with expanded color options and an integrated Bluetooth speaker, but it has yet to appear online just yet.

As of right now, the new Govee Floor Lamp 2 with Matter is available for purchase at $149.99 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. That’s $70 more than the discounted price we are tracking on the previous-generation model right here.

