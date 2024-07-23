Four probes and Wi-Fi connectivity headline Govee’s high-end meat thermometer at $46.50 (Reg. $70)

Over at Amazon you can now find the official Govee storefront offering its 4-Probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer for $46.49 shipped once the on-page $20 off coupon has been clipped and code QYTYIF4L applied during checkout. Usually sold for $70, today’s deal takes roughly 34% off and offers up more than $23 in savings. Even better, this offer gets within striking distance of the $45 all-time low, making now about as good as it gets. With this meat thermometer by your side, you’ll be ready to cook meals to perfection. Continue reading to learn more about its features.

Truth be told, most of the time when we see smart meat thermometers on sale, they’re usually outfitted with Bluetooth connectivity. Govee’s high-end model ratchets things up with built-in Wi-Fi. This means you will no longer need to stay in Bluetooth range because this model directly connects to your wireless network so notifications can be delivered anywhere. It also features 40-hour battery life and four seperate probes that let you keep tabs on a plethora of things all at the same time.

And if you want to grow some of veggies yourself, AeroGarden gear will let you do that inside your home. Right now you can score its 6-plant Harvest XL indoor hydroponic garden at a $105 Amazon low, a price that delivers $35 in savings. Oh, we also spotted Eve’s new smart Weather Station with Matter at $60. Adding this to your home will allow you to pinpoint weather trends, making it easier to know your cookout won’t be thrown off by rain and the like.

Govee 4-Probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer features:

Anywhere Remotely Monitor Temperature: Our smart meat thermometer sends instant notifications to the Govee Home App and your digital thermometer when any temperature goes outside your presets.

28 USDA-Meat Preset Temperature: Govee wireless WiFi meat thermometer will provide suggestions based on user needs for foods such as beef, lamb, chicken, pork, turkey, and more, Grill more efficiently, whether you’re a beginner or a professional.

Accurate and Versatile: Our food-grade probes have a measuring range of 32°- 572°F with ±1.8°F/1°C accuracy, and you can monitor multiple food temperatures at once. Perfect for smoking, grilling, BBQ, and oven cooking.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!