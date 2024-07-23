Neatly stow your headphones under your desk with Elevation Lab’s wonderful Anchor at just $12

One of my favorite pieces of kit for my office/studio space is a simple one. Not one with all sorts of high-tech features, not one that has Bluetooth or connects to Wi-Fi, just this simple Elevation Lab Anchor under-desk headphone hook. It connects via adhesive right to the bottom of a desk (or any surface) to provides a clean, out-of-the-way storage area for a pair of headphones or some spare cables I need at the ready for various projects or reviews. Regularly $15, the Elevation Lab Anchor is now selling for $11.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35 via the official Amazon storefront. We have seen it go for less in the past, but it has been regularly fetching between $13 and $15 for most of this year and is now 20% off to match our previous mention. 

The Elevation Lab Anchor is also super affordable and does exactly what it should reliably. It can hold two set of headphones, or a single pair and some cables or something. Made of a steel inner core, it is wrapped in a thick silicone so it doesn’t scratch your gear and installs in a few minutes. 

You could try to save a few extra bucks with the no-name options, some of them aren’t bad like this 6amLifestyle model I had a chance to review previously – this one has also been reliable for years and sells for $11 Prime shipped at Amazon right now. But at just $12, the real thing is hard to side-step, despite the fact that the 6amLifestyle variant also includes screw-mounting for extra support.

Elevation Lab Anchor under-desk headphone hanger:

  • Guaranteed to hold strong: We recently upgraded to an even stronger European made 3M adhesive. We guarantee it. Contact us if you have any issues.
  • Keeps your headphones out of sight & easy to reach.
  • Mounts in seconds & holds ultra-securely (with genuine 3M adhesive) to clean/finished surfaces – we guarantee it. Will not hold to unfinished wood or fibrous surfaces.
  • Thick premium silicone construction + steel inner reinforcement (new).

