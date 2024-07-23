Love’s flame burns eternally with LEGO’s display-worthy Taj Mahal building set at $96 (Save $24)

Amazon is offering the LEGO Architecture Taj Mahal set for $95.99 shipped. Normally fetching $120, while this building set has been seeing far more discounts compared to other sets in the Architecture theme, most have been keeping above $100, often falling between $102 and $115, if at all. Today, you’re getting a 20% markdown off the going rate, taking $24 off the price tag and returning costs back to the second-lowest price we have tracked – $6 above the all-time low from last year’s fall Prime Day event.

Stacking up to 2,022 pieces, this display-worthy building set gives you a scaled model of the famous historical landmark in India, the iconic symbol of eternal love that most people forget is a mausoleum. There’s plenty of detail that’s been included that is worth admiration – the central chamber that has two cenotaphs, iwans, the main dome, four chhatris, and four minarets. Of course there’s also the crypt that can be revealed by removing the chamber, with two recreated tombs for Mumtaz Mahal and the emperor who commissioned the real-life World Heritage Site, Shah Jahan. While this is a beautiful rendition of the white marble wonder, if you were hoping for something bigger and much more awe-inspiring, there’s the 5,923-piece UCS Creator Expert Taj Mahal kit that is currently sitting at $659.

More LEGO Architecture discounts:

Be sure to head over to our LEGO hub for more deals, news, and big reveals – like the four upcoming LEGO Fortnite sets that fans have been hearing rumors of and anticipating for years now. For those of you who are TTRPG fans, you have a few days left to score the returned D&D Mimic Dice Box GWP when purchasing the massive D&D: Red Dragon’s Tale set – along with a bonus GWP too! There’s also LEGO’s epic 312-page The Force of Creativity collector’s book that has begun shipping and arrives jam-packed with tons of exclusive content like interviews with over 50 insiders at the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm, as well as unseen development art, character designs, and so much more documenting the creation of the first set and running through to the present day.

LEGO Architecture Taj Mahal set features:

Eternal Love Symbol – Build and display the detailed LEGO Architecture Landmarks Collection model of the Taj Mahal, an iconic symbol of eternal love.

Crypts and Tombs – Features a crypt with tombs of Mumtaz and Shah Jahan, a central chamber with 2 cenotaphs, iwans, main dome, 4 chhatris, 4 minarets.

Removable Chamber – The chamber can be removed to view the crypt below; this architecture model building set makes an impressive display piece for your home or office.

Inscribed LEGO Brick – The LEGO set for adults scale model building also includes a LEGO brick inscribed ‘Taj Mahal’ to complete a conversation-starting centerpiece.

Travel and Architecture – Whether you dream of visiting India and the Taj Mahal or you just love travel and architecture, this model building set is for you.

Collectible Construction – This collectible 2,022-piece construction set also makes a very special gift for creative friends, featuring mini blocks and a house kit.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!