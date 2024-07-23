New OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro with ANC and 44-hour battery life drop to $60 low (25% off)

While the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are still sitting at the $119.99 shipped Prime Day price, down from the regular $180 to land within $20 of the Amazon all-time low, we also have the first deal on the new OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. You can now score a set of the brand’s latest and most affordable buds in both the Starry Black and Soft Jade colorways down at $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is a straight up 25% price drop and the lowest we have tracked since they officially launched in the US last week during Prime Day.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro land as a feature-packed entry-level set of wireless earbuds with up to 44 hours of wireless listening time (a 10-minute fast charge adds an extra 11 hours too) alongside 49dB of hybrid active noise cancellation:

Immerse yourself in the music and shut out background noise with up to 49 dB of hybrid active noise cancellation. A blend of intelligent feedforward and feedback noise cancellation delivers a quieter listening experience that hits all the right notes.

From there, you’ll find 12.4mm Titanized diaphragms to support Basswave 2.0 low-end enhancement all wrapped up in the sort of two-tone, shimmering charging case.

This price drop joins the early pre-order offer we spotted this morning on the new OnePlus Pad 2 that takes $50 off the MSRP alongside a host of bonus trade-in and accessory discounts to take advantage of. Scope out the details right here.

New OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro features:

Whether you’re on a busy commute or chilling at home, our smart adaptive noise cancellation adjusts your listening experience based on ambient sound for the right amount of quiet. Make your voice heard with Clear Call algorithm. Three built-in mics (two analog and one digital) on each earbud work with ANC and our special anti-wind noise algorithm to accurately pick up vocals and block out blustery environments.

