Store all your Apple Watch bands on Twelve South’s Time Porter organizer at $27

Folks who just picked up a new Apple Watch, or perhaps one of the exclusive deals we are offering on the Burton Goods leather straps, will want to check out today’s offer on the Twelve South TimePorter. This handy accessory is made to house your Apple Watch band collection and is now down at $24.60 $26.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is a Lightning offer and will only be around through today or until stock runs dry. Regularly $30, this is a rare chance to save, the second deal we have tracked all year, and matching the best price we have seen all-time. Head below for a closer look.

The Twelve South TimePorter Wall Mount is very much what it sounds like – a wall-mountable rail of sorts made to neatly organize and display your growing collection of Apple Watch bands. You can even connect several of them together if needs be (you can fit about six bands on a single TimePorter). It is made to work with all Apple Watch band styles, making for a handy and attractive way to just grab-and-go to match your outfit and vibe for the day.

As far as mounting goes, there are no screws needed, simply apply the “non-damaging” 3M strips and stick up the glossy-white, Apple design-inspired TimePorter. Hit up our hands-on review for a closer look at the user experience.

Check out this exclusive 30% price drop we have secured just for 9to5 readers on the Burton Goods heritage and military-style leather straps. Our hands-on review is a good place to start as well.

Twelve South TimePorter Wall Mount features:

Keep your bands decluttered and make it easy to grab the right band for your day. No more searching through drawers or having a box with a bands on your dresser. With it’s unique design, TimePorter can accommodate all bands securely whether you have metal, silicone, or leather bands. Fits ALL SIZES AND BRANDS of Apple Watch bands using the Apple Watch connector including 38mm, 40mm, 41mm, 42mm, 44mm,45mm or 49mm sizes.

