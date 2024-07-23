New UGREEN rotating MagSafe desk stand almost returns to Prime Day low at $22.50 (Reg. $28)

Courtesy of the official UGREEN Amazon storefront, you can now find its new Rotating MagSafe Desk Stand for $22.39 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. Released at the beginning of July, you’re looking at a notable markdown on a device that’s less than 4 weeks old. With a typical price of $28, you’re looking at a 20% markdown that has only been beaten by a Prime Day exclusive discount that came and went at $22. Learn more about this MagSafe stand down below.

A lot of MagSafe stands are pretty basic, but among UGREEN’s latest releases comes a flexible and versatile solution that can prop up your device in just about any orientation you can imagine. Not only can you adjust the MagSafe portion, but also the arm. There’s also a rotating base that swivels a full 360 degrees. When not in use it can collapse down to a compact size that’s pocketable or ready to be thrown in a bag.

The smartphone accessory deals are far from over. We’ll quickly highlight a couple of recent and notable here starting with Anker’s latest 3-in-1 MagGo 15W Qi2 stand at $80 which offers up $20 in savings and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked. You can also score ESR’s MagSafe car mount at just $6 Prime shipped.

UGREEN Rotating MagSafe Desk Stand features:

Upgraded Magnetic Phone Stand: UGREEN magnetic phone stand has built-in strong magnets, which can accurately and firmly adsorb your device to the holder, and can be easily installed and removed in one second. The surface material of the magnetic panel is upgraded, and the soft silicone can protect your device from scratches on the metal stand panel. Please note that this product does not support MagSafe charging!!!

Effortless 360° Rotation: The metal base of this magsafe phone holder supports 360° rotation, allowing you to easily switch between various angles. Perfect for multitasking professionals and entertainment enthusiasts who need a desktop stand that can meet their needs, always keeping their phone stable while sharing their screen.

