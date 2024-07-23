ESR’s MagSafe car mount for iPhone drops lower than a cup of coffee at $6 Amazon low (70% off)

While you can still grab ESR’s charging MagSafe car mount charger for $19, we have now spotted another stellar deal that drops ESR’s MagSafe car mount for iPhones to just $5.98 on Amazon once you clip the onpage 5% coupon and enter code B54D72QT at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders above $35. Today’s deal marks the lowest price we have tracked for this particular car mount that regularly fetches $20. It dropped to $14 earlier this month before Prime Day, but it is now cheaper than ever – a half decent latte costs more than this.

This magnetic dashboard car mount uses strong N52H magnets (2,300g) to hold your iPhone in place strongly. It uses a hook mount design to keep both the mount and your phone from shaking/moving too much on bumpy roads. You can position your iPhone in portrait or landscape mode depending on your preference, and you can even adjust the viewing angle to ensure you can use the device properly for navigation, etc.

It’s worth noting that this particular car mount can only hold your iPhone and it doesn’t support charging, so you’ll have to look at some other options like iOttie’s new Qi2 MagSafe car mount that’s currently discounted to $42 (Reg. $55) and can deliver the max 15W of juice to your iPhone while your on the road.

ESR Dashboard Magnetic Car Mount features:

Strong Magnetic Lock: High-grade N52H magnets (2,300g) ensure the strongest magnetic lock. It does not support charging

Stable Mount: The magnetic Car Phone Mount has hook mount design. It keeps mount and phone from jostling around on bumpy roads

Tap and Mount: Has 360°ring of magnets that match the iPhone 14/13’s internal magnets. Phone locks onto mount automatically

Broad Compatibility: The Mount Has hook and 3-point brace design. It’s compatible with 99% of car vents. ONLY compatible with iPhone 14/13 series phones

Adjustable View: Phone can be positioned in portrait or landscape at a number of adjustable angles. Lets user set the perfect angle and use phone in landscape for navigation

