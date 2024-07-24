This 60W Baseus car charger with retractable cable can power multiple devices at just $16 today (38% off)

Image showing Baseus' retractable car charger.

The official Baseus storefront on Amazon is now offering its 60W retractable USB-C car charger at $15.59 once the on-page 40% coupon has been clipped. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders above $35. This particular charger has been fetching $26 over the last few months, and today’s deal serves a solid $10 or 38% discount to land on the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon.

This 60W car charger stands out from many others on the market with its retractable charging cable. It comes with a USB-C and a Lightning connector that can be pulled to a maximum length of 27-inches. Notably, there’s also an additional USB-C port that can be used separately with a cable to charge up to three devices simultaneously. It supports multiple charging protocols like PD and QC, among other, and can be used to charge a variety of devices including smartphones, laptops, handheld consoles, and more.

If you’re looking for other alternatives, then the deal that we tracked last week on UGREEN’s 130W car charger at $21 is still live. Alternatively, you can also consider something like the ESR MagSafe car mount charger at $19 if you want to charge an iPhone.

Baseus USB-C retractable car charger features:

  • This USB C car charger has a retractable charging cable with 2 connectors that can be pulled to a maximum length of 70cm.
  • This retractable car charger has 3 independent fast-charging outputs: 1 IOS cable, 1 Type-C cable and 1 USB, for charging 3 devices simultaneously. A Type C charger for your tablets, smartphones, earbuds, and more.
  • This USB C car charger supports multiple fast charging protocols such as PD 30W, QC 30W, PPS 30W, and more. Compatible with most devices, including iPhone 15 series/14 series/13 series/12 series/11 series/X series, XS 8 7 Plus, Samsung S23 series/S22 series/S21 series/S20 series/S9 series+, Note9, Tab S8, etc, MacBook, iPad Pro iPad Air, Steam Deck, etc.

