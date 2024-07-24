Grab yourself, the kids, or grandma Apple’s current iPad 10 while it’s back at $300 in all colors

After the previously $450 iPad 10th Gen saw an official price drop to $350 when the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air were unveiled, we started to track some more than notable deals at Amazon to yield almost hard to believe prices for an Apple tablet that remains in the current-generation lineup. While we did see iPad 10 drop to $275 in select colors for a few hours during Prime Day, Amazon has decided to bring back the $299.99 shipped deal price on all four styles to give folks another shot at a still quite notable deal. This is a brand new, current iPad at $300 after all.

There’s somehow a current-generation iPad you can score for $350 brand new straight from the Apple Store. It’s sort of hard to believe, I know. But at anywhere near $300, it’s frankly a steal.

It might not have the sort of high-end guts found in the far more pricey models, but for casual browsing, video chat, watching movies on the road, social networking action, and even App Store-style gaming, it is a great option.

It sports a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Wi-Fi 6 support, 12MP front and back cameras, Touch ID, and “all-day battery life.” You can even use the 1st Generation Apple Pencil or the Apple Pencil USB-C for handwriting and doodling action.

Apple iPad 10th Gen features:

Striking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone

A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU

12MP Wide back camera

Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Wi-Fi 6 and 5G (sub-6 GHz) cellular

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

