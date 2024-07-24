CASETiFY teams up with Marvel on new Deadpool and Wolverine Apple gear collection

It’s been a little while since we touched down with CASETiFY’s growing lineup of official crossover Apple gear collections, but with the new Deadpool x Wolverine lineup set to touchdown soon, it’s about time we did. The Merc with the Mouth is about to take center stage with (just about) everyone’s favorite X-Men, and CASETiFY is set to launch a new collection of iPhone cases, MagSafe chargers, Apple Watch bands, AirPod cases, MacBook covers, and more in collaboration with Marvel to celebrate. Head below or a closer look.

New CASETiFY Deadpool and Wolverine iPhone cases, AirPods covers, iPad/MacBook gear, and more

Anyone familiar with these official pop culture crossover collections from the brand will know what they are in for here. This is basically the same cases and gear the brand already sells with a million other designs on it, just with official imagery straight from, and inspired by, the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine movie.

The Deadpool x Wolverine | CASETiFY collection is here! Get your hands on limited-edition designs inspired by classic comics on virtually indestructible (just like the notorious Super Heroes) cases such as our Ultra Bounce with cutting-edge special products ready to free your hands for any kind of chaos that comes your way. How’s that for maximum effort?

That incudes its range of best-selling Impact, Ultra Impact, Mirror, Clear, Impact Ring Stand, Bounce, and Ultra Bounce Cases available for iPhone, Samsung, and Google devices, as well as accessories for AirPods, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch bands, wireless chargers, grip stands, cardholder stands, leather wallets, power banks, phone straps, MacBook and iPad. Basically everything the brand makes for basically every piece of tech out there.

All-in-all, and it’s usually the case with this Co-Lab gear, it’s all about the designs. And after having a chance to veto go hands-on with plenty of it in the past – I still love CASETiFY’s wicked new official Disney Villain iPhone 15 cases, we can confidently say you’re in for a treat if you like the designs here.

Let’s take a closer look at the official imagery before everything goes up for sale on July 30, 2024:

