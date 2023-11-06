Tested: Hands-on with CASETiFY’s wicked new official Disney Villain iPhone 15 cases

Today we are taking a closer look at the new CASETiFY Disney Villains iPhone 15 cases. The brand has quickly become one of the biggest out there and its Co-Lab crossover collaborations with major IP, from Spider-Man and Evangelion to Star Wars: The Mandalorian and now Disney’s most wicked villains, is just one of the major reasons. The brand has been developing wonderful, if not a little bit pricey, iPhone, Samsung, and Google handset cases for years, but there’s something about its officially-licensed editions that standout from the crowd. Head below for some hands-on impressions of the new CASETiFY Disney Villains iPhone 15 cases.

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Review: The new CASETiFY Disney Villains iPhone 15 cases

The new CASETiFY Disney Villains iPhone 15 cases come in a broad range of different designs that are available on just about all of its case types – mirrored, clear, matte black, ultra-protective, and more. Ursula, Maleficent, Evil Queen, and Cruella de Vil are at the forefront here and the renderings are about as authentic as you could ask for.

Pricing starts from $65 shipped, although it varies depending on the case style and design you choose.

Who is the baddest Villain? – Ready to stir up a bit of evil? Come meet the squad of Disney Villains, and finding your wicked favorite! Ready for wicked time? Ursula, Maleficent, Evil Queen and Cruella de Vil descend upon us for this hair-raising co-lab. Protect your tech accessories with designs inspired by your favorite Disney Villains.

Take a closer look at the specs:

Officially licensed Disney designs

Available on all CASETiFY case silhouette types

Clear, mirrored, solid matte, extra protection, more

MagSafe-compatible

Available for iPhone 15 and previous-generation models back to iPhone X

9to5Toys’ Take

We have reviewed the CASETiFY cases many a time, including the the sweet Chainsaw Man collection back in August, and the Spider-Man models before that. Just about all of the crossover licensed capsule collection designs (and the standard run options for that matter) can be printed onto whichever of the CASETiFY case silhouettes you want, from the new Ultra Bounce and Impact Ring Stand models that launched a couple months ago to its mirror-back models and the standard Impact variant. So you’ll already have a good idea of what you’re in for with the Disney Villains Co-Lab models when it comes to the actual case itself.

CASETiFY cases aren’t the cheapest out there, but they are also among the better quality options when it comes to plastic rubberized frames with built-in MagSafe. Everything always fits great, the buttons feel nice to use, and all of this naturally applies to the Disney Villain models. One thing to keep in mind here, is that only the newer silhouette options feature an Action Button cover, as opposed to the simple cutout you’ll find on the other options and that rings true on the Disney Villain models I have gotten a chance to test out here for the last couple weeks. The cutout options are just fine – it’s quite easy to get my finger in there to trigger the button – but it is something to keep in mind when you’re choosing which case to order.

Where the Disney Villains models really shine is in the same place the rest of the CASETiFY Co-Lab case do, the designs. These officially licensed crossover collaborations are easily some of the best in the business and I have to say these are the sweetest Disney options I have seen in person yet – if you’re into Ursula, Maleficent, Evil Queen, and Cruella de Vil that is.

As you can see from the imagery throughout this post, I have had a chance to see the Liar Sticker Ursula case, the mirrored version of the Liar Sticker Evil Queen design, and one featuring a sort of cross-section with all of four of Disney’s wicked antagonists, each of which are just as impressive as the last.

The printing quality here is top notch in terms of color reproductions, vividness, and authenticity – the imagery is pulled directly from the Disney vaults by the looks of it. The sticker models really seem to shine the most for me, especially on the mirrored and all black silhouettes, but there are plenty to choose from here and, again, on whichever of the CASETiFY silhouettes catches your fancy – perhaps you’ll want something clear to rest the Disney designs against so your iPhone color of choice shines through.

While I didn’t get a chance to see any of the CASETiFY Disney Villain designs on its AirPods cases, iPad covers, or Apple Watch bands, it’s hard to imagine them being any less impressive overall.

Even as someone who isn’t the biggest die-hard Disney fan – although the villain focus is admittedly far more appealing – I have come away a total fan of this new CASETiFY Co-Labs project. CASETiFY makes solid iPhone 15 cases and these villainous Disney designs make them even better if you ask me.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!