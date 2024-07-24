Electric Bike Co. offers rare $100 discount on all e-bikes and free anti-theft alarms starting at $1,379 (Up to $349 value)

Electric Bike Company is offering a rare chance to shave $100 off any e-bike under the brand’s flag as well as receive a free anti-theft alarm (valued at $129) when you use the promo code SCHOOL at checkout. While most of the models are sitting at their new MSRPs due to the tariff hikes, the Model J variations have luckily seen the smallest price change, with the base model available for $1,379 shipped, after using the promo code. Recently fetching $1,599, this brand is not known for offering many discounts in the year, and when it does it’s often only by $100 or $200 increments. We’ve seen the base Model J go as low as $1,299 in the past – February having been the last time for that particular rate – with May having seen the previous wave of $200 discounts.

The Model J e-bike arrives in Venice-beach style, sporting its minimalist moped design with fun, beachy vibes that include a classic, comfort-focused banana seat. Don’t let it fool you though, this is a fully capable commuter solution that provides a 60-mile travel range on a single charge of the 14Ah battery, topping off at speeds of 20 to 28 MPH thanks to its 750W geared hub motor and five levels of pedal assistance.

The greatest feature about any of the e-bikes under this brand though, is the customizable options. Most of the parts have two to three options for customization – even the paint job – with plenty of accessories you can add-on as well, allowing you to truly build a ride that fits your preferences and expresses your individuality. With the Model J e-bike, your first choice will be made between a 12 mag cadence sensor or a torque sensor, with the other features more standardized until you customize things yourself. These features include motorbike-grade puncture-resistant tires, integrated front and rear safety lights, hand stitched vegan leather grips, and an LCD color display with a USB charging port. You can get a full hands-on rundown from our review over at Electrek.

Unfortunately the other colorways and variations are starting from their MSRPs, but can still benefit from the $100 discount. There’s the Living Coral colorway that will run you $1,499 and the Army Green colorway is also at $1,499 with the discount, with the Niagara colorway coming in a tad higher at $1,599. There’s also the Surfer Edition Model J that is outfitted with a rear cargo crate and rear rack for your surfboard, going for $1,699 with the discount, while the accessory-loaded Desert Rover bundle model will run you $2,099.

Be sure to check out the other EV sales currently going on – some of which are ending soon, with others extended through the end of the month. You’ll find major savings on your next commuter option from favorites like Rad Power Bikes (ends tonight), Lectric eBIKES (ends tomorrow), MOD Bikes (ends July 31), and even a Best Buy EV sale that is taking up to $900 off e-scooters and e-bikes across multiple brands. You can also browse our leftover Prime Day Green Deals hub to see if any active EV deals remain, or just head to our usual Green Deals hub to catch the latest discounts on eco-friendly gear as they roll in.

Electric Bike Company Model J e-bike features:

Our most popular choice for young adults and teens (and other adventurous riders), Model J performs on-road as well as off-road. The long, slick seat offers room, support, and style, with quality components for premium safety. The EBC Ready-Designed Model J comes in Black or Ocean Breeze and features a large round front light and rear lights, leather stitched grips, chain guard, 24-inch wheels, and rugged 3-inch tires.

