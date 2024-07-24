Here’s one of the first chances to save on JBL’s 2024 Soundgear floating open earbuds from $118

Some folks just do not like stuffing earbuds inside of their head. Frankly there are times when I can’t stand it either, but that’s where the slew of “open” earbuds that have been launching over the last year or so come into play. First the pricey Bose Open set landed and then earlier this year we had a chance to go hands-on with far less expensive, and comparatively impressive JBL Soundgear Sense Open Earbuds. Fast forward to today, and we are now tracking one of the first chances to save on them starting from $118 shipped in white or black courtesy of Amazon.

This set landed on Amazon at $180 earlier this year, but carry a regular price of $150. Today’s deal knocks an additional $30 off that to deliver one of the lowest prices we have tracked. The black set quickly popped down to $115 recently, but only for a very short time with today’s deal otherwise being the lowest we have tracked – the white set has never sold for less than the $118 live right now.

The 16.2mm drivers come alongside the up to 24 hours of battery life courtesy of the included charging case – “a quick 15-minute charge gives you 4 additional hours of music.” They are IP54 dust proof and splash proof, include an optional neckband for use during workouts and the like, and the free companion app offers up a slew of customizations for the floating buds – the Find My Buds feature, custom EQ curves, and the ability to tweak the onboard capacitive touch controls.

Get a complete breakdown of the user experience in our hands-on review from back in April.

JBL Soundgear Sense Open Earbuds features:

Experience JBL Soundgear Sense: Enjoy natural sound with minimal leakage: Its OpenSound tech directs sound waves to your ears, reducing dispersion. Resting comfortably on your ears, it lets you hear your audio and surroundings without any obstruction.

Two smartly designed 16.2mm drivers – one per each earbud – feature a unique bass enhancing algorithm, providing an amazing no compromise sound experience with punchy bass and pure sound. Enjoy every beat while hearing the world around you.

For long-lasting fun, listen wirelessly for up to 6 hours and get another 18 from the charging case. If you’re in a hurry, use the convenient Type-C USB cable—a quick 15-minute charge gives you 4 additional hours of music.

The JBL Soundgear Sense earbuds are rated IP54 dust proof and splash proof. So a gust of wind on a dusty trail or a quick summer shower won’t even slow you down.

