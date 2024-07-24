Keep tabs on two years of indoor temp trends with a couple of Govee’s Smart Hygrometers at $18 (Save 30%)

Over at Amazon you can now find the official Govee storefront offering a 2-pack of its Smart Hygrometers for $18.19 Prime shipped. Don’t have Prime? You can still score free shipping when checking out with $35 or more in your cart. Usually sold for $26, today’s offer takes about $8 off which works out to 30% in savings. Even better, today’s offer is a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked on this model, making now as good of a time as any to cash in. These are bound to help you spot and take charge of major temperature and humidity variations throughout your home. Continue reading to learn more about these hygrometers.

If your home is anything like mine, sometimes heat gets trapped in a specific room and it’s hard to ballpark how much you need to open or close a vent. Hygrometers have helped me solve this problem without breaking the bank, and today’s offer can help you too. These store 20 days of historic temperature measurements online and the app can locally hold and export 2 years of data. Having a chart to spot variances throughout the day has helped me get an idea of trends and eventually keep all my rooms within a couple of degrees of each other.

You can also keep a close eye on outdoor conditions with Eve’s new smart Weather Station. It’s currently down to $60, and it features Matter integration, making it a solution that can work with all the major smart home ecosystems. Oh, and don’t forget that we’ve also spotted Govee’s high-end 4-probe Wi-Fi meat thermometer at $46.50, which is a notable markdown from $70.

GoveeLife Smart Hygrometer features:

More Accurate: The GoveeLife thermometer/hygrometer has a Swiss-made sensor that can accurately detect ±0.54°F temperature changes and ±3% RH humidity fluctuations, with refresh as fast as 2s. Supports manual calibration of temperature and humidity.

Smart Remote Monitoring: The wireless thermometer hygrometer supports up to 196ft Bluetooth range remote monitoring and temp humidity graphs, etc. If the temp humidity falls out of the range you set, you will receive a notification so you can react to changes in air quality.

Free Date Storage & Export: The room temperature monitor support online viewing of 20-day data graphs and export of data recorded over the past 2 years. Ideal for data analysis and tracking of greenhouses, wine cellars, reptile tanks, incubators etc.

