An electric standing desk for $99? Yep, this model just returned to its Amazon low (Reg. $140)

The official HUANUO storefront over at Amazon is now offering its 48- by 24-inch Electric Standing Desk in Black and Vintage Brown colorways for $98.99 shipped once the on-page $20 off coupon has been clipped. For comparison, you’d usually need to spend $140 on this standing desk. This means you’re looking at $41 off or over 29% in savings that’s now ripe for the picking. Today’s deal is a match of the all-time low, making this a superb time to strike and give your office an affordable overhaul. Head below to learn more about this desk.

Today’s standing desk deal paves a clear path towards a more active workday. This model features a surface that spans roughly 4 feet by 2 feet, with a height that ranges from 27.9 to 46.5 inches. Even better, it can remember four custom heights, allowing you to quickly dial things in for sitting, standing, another person, and the list goes on. Another feature I really like is that this desk has built-in hooks on either side for hanging headphones or a backpack to help keep things tidy and out of your way.

If your office (or an entirely different room) could use some extra power outlets, be sure to check out yesterday’s find on a rotatable 9-in-1 USB-C wall extender for a mere $9. That deal is the result of a Prime member discount that’s also paired with an on-page coupon, leading to a new low and 31% off. Once your desk is set up, you can take care of any chaotic cords that are on display with this 80-pack of 6-inch reusable cable ties at $5.50.

HUANUO 48- by 24-inch Electric Standing Desk features:

Dependable Desk: This electric standing desk provides everything you need with a stable structure, reliable adjustable height performance, and handy extra features.

Ultimate Stability: The strong desktop rests on a sturdy frame built with automotive-grade SPCC cold-rolled steel.

Reliable & Durable: We thoroughly test our standing desks to ensure reliable long-term performance. This adjustable desk has been lift-tested 50,000 times while fully loaded.

