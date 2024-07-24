Level’s smart Home Key Lock+ works with Apple Watch, iPhone, or Siri from $255 (Reg. $329)

Amazon is now offering the Level Lock+ Smart Lock with Apple Home Keys starting from $254.46 shipped. Regularly $329, this is $74 in savings and the lowest price we can find – they are still selling for the full $329 at Best Buy. Today’s deal lands as one of the best prices of the year, especially on the Satin Nickel model, coming within $24 or so of the lowest we have tracked across 2024 – these were mostly short-lived deals as well outside of a 12-day stint at $237. This is indeed one of our favorite smart home locks out there in the price range, and now you can save on its invisible design and notable Apple Home Key tech.

The Level Lock+ Smart Lock is one of the latest models in the brand’s lineup of invisible smart locks. And by invisible, we mean it looks a lot like a regular deadbolt to the unsuspecting passer-by, while still delivering on the intelligent lock tech. Most notable of which is Apple Home Keys support – this means you can just wave your iPhone and Apple Watch in front of the lock for access.

On top of that, you can leverage both Siri voice commands and HomeKit integrations (some features require some kind of HomeKit hub), alongside the ability to “share keyless access with trusted individuals, check activity history, configure auto-lock/unlock and more.”

Dive into our hands-on review for a more detailed breakdown of the user experience.

Level Lock+ features:

Tap to access your home using Level Lock+ with Apple Home Keys. This Apple home key compatible lock opens a world of possibilities when it comes to going in and out of your home. Simply tap Lock+ with your compatible iPhone or Apple Watch, just as you would tap to pay for your groceries or buy a cup of coffee. Customize your settings for additional ways to lock and unlock your door, using the touch of a finger, a key fob or key card, your iOS or Android smartphone with the Level App, voice commands using Siri, or even a regular key.

