LISEN’s flexible MagSafe car vent mount plunges to $8 Prime shipped (New low, 50% off)

Courtesy of the official LISEN storefront at Amazon, you can now find its new MagSafe Car Vent Mount for $7.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. Having hit Amazon shelves just a couple weeks ago, this new LISEN product has spent most of its time at $16. This means you stand to save $8 or bag 50% in savings. While it has briefly dropped to $9.50 once, today’s deal still manages to undercut that by $1.50. This is an affordable way to get your iPhone on the dashboard with little to no effort required. Continue reading to learn more about this car mount.

A lot of smartphone mounts that rely on a car’s vent can end up blocking airflow. This model aims to resolve that with a design that extends out a few inches, allowing cool or warm air to properly distribute throughout your vehicle. A MagSafe-compatible design makes it a cinch to quickly snap an iPhone 12 or newer onto this mount. LISEN touts the use of 30 N55 magnets that are ready to hold “up to 6.4 pounds” of weight. If you want to reorient your device, a 360-degree ball joint allows you to to do that with ease allowing you to dial in the perfect viewing angle.

If you’re on the road a lot, it may be worth also grabbing one of Lenovo’s 16-inch laptop backpacks at just $9.50 Prime shipped. This large markdown takes 47% off and unsurprisingly ushers in a new all-time low. And if you want to prop up your iPhone at home and on the go, be sure to scope out UGREEN’s new rotating MagSafe desk stand at $22.50.

LISEN MagSafe Car Vent Mount features:

​2024 Upgraded Magnet Layout – 60.8% Power Boost! LISEN magnetic phone holder for car vent features 30 upgraded N55 super magnets built-in, capable of securely holding items weighing up to 6.4 lbs. The exceptionally powerful magnets ensure a firm grip on your cell phones, making it worry-free even during strong braking, sharp turns, or rough road conditions.

Far surpassing the fragility of plastic hooks prone to snapping, the metal hook in this MagSafe car mount is crafted from high-quality metal. Coupled with an enhanced locking mechanism, it guarantees an ultra-stable connection between the MagSafe 3 car mount and the air vent. This ensures your mobile phone stays securely in place, even on uneven roads, providing a 100% assurance against any risk of falling off.

