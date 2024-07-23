Lenovo’s 16-inch laptop backpack falls to just $9.50 Prime shipped (New low, 47% off)

Amazon is now offering the Lenovo 16-inch ECO Laptop Backpack for $9.49 Prime shipped. Folks without Prime can dodge shipping fees by checking out with $35 or more in their cart. Also available at Lenovo. With a usual price tag of $18, this is already a reasonably-priced backpack. Today’s deal crushes that price however, with a massive 47% discount. Unsurprisingly, you’re looking at a new all-time low and a value-packed offer that’s ready to a protect your beloved laptop, tablet, and more. Continue reading to learn about the specifics of this backpack.

Whether you own or scored one of the deals on a MacBook, iPad, or a gaming laptop, this Lenovo backpack is ready to keep it protected while you head to your next destination. It sports enough room for a 16-inch device and features a minimalistic appearance that will look great at school, work, and on the go. A weather-resistant exterior aims to keep your daily driver and accessories protected from the elements, as well.

You’re probably going to throw a couple of cables in your bag, so why don’t you keep things tidy with this 80-pack of 6-inch reusable cable ties at $5.50. With these you won’t have to worry about tangled cords, and they’re bound to come in handy around the house as well. You can also add UGREEN’s new rotating MagSafe desk stand to your bag at $22.50.

Lenovo 16-inch ECO Laptop Backpack features:

Lasting Protection: Elevate your daily commutes with the Lenovo 16” ECO Laptop Backpack B210. Crafted from high-quality water-repellent snow yarn polyester, this backpack showcases both elegance and durability. The lightweight yet robust exterior fabric, made of 80% recycled PET, ensures your personal belongings remain well-protected

Optimal Laptop Guardianship: Designed to accommodate your digital lifeline, the backpack’s standout feature is its expansive laptop compartment. Fit laptops up to 16” effortlessly and experience the peace of mind that comes with a padded, secure haven for your valuable device. The B210 ECO Backpack features a one-year warranty

